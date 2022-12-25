Entertainment
Telugu film industry mourns the death of actor Chalapathi Raos
Telugu film actor-producer Chalapathi Rao died of a heart attack aged 78 at his son’s residence in Banjara Hills
Publication date – 18:27, Sun – 25 Dec 22
Hyderabad: Telugu film actor-producer Chalapathi Rao died of a heart attack aged 78 at his son’s residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday. The veteran actor’s sudden demise has sparked an outpouring of condolence messages.
From actor Chiranjeevi to Jagapathi Babu to Jr NTR, celebrities from the Telugu film industry took their contacts on social media and remembered the actor.
I am saddened by the news of the untimely passing of Mr. Chalapati Rao, an outstanding actor who captured the hearts of Telugu audiences with his unique style. We have worked together on several films. May his soul rest in peace, my deepest condolences to Ravi Babu and all his family members (sic), actor Chiranjeevi said.
The untimely death of Chalapati Rao saddens me deeply. Since our grandfather’s time, Chalapati Rao was dear to our family and his passing is a great loss to all of us. The Nandamuri family lost a family member today. May his soul rest in peace (sic), expressed Jr NTR.
A member of my family, Uncle Chalapathi Rao has always been a constant in our household. His passing is a huge personal loss to us and the film industry in which he was a legend. May his soul rest in peace (sic), Allari Naresh said.
Here’s how other celebrities reacted to Chalapathi Rao’s untimely demise:
Actor & Leader #PawanKalyan message of condolences on the death of #ChalapathiRao long pic.twitter.com/nBgxbKPcJT
— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) December 25, 2022
Very sorry to hear that the two legends, #KaikalaSatyanarayana were and #ChalapathiRao the garu are no longer for us.
Strength to their families and loved ones!
— Jaggu Bhai (@IamJagguBhai) December 25, 2022
Terrible year for Telugu cinema.
Saddened by the loss of another acting gem #ChalapathiRao Long.
Sincere condolences to Ravi Babu Garu, his family and loved ones.
That his soul rests in peace.
Om shanti
— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) December 25, 2022
Actor & Leader #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu expressed his grief over the veteran actor’s sudden demise #ChalapathiRao garu and our deepest condolences to the family members at this time of mourning. pic.twitter.com/a1HE1TkWZr
— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) December 25, 2022
Chalapathi Rao Babai is very dear to me as a person and to my family as well. His sudden disappearance was an absolute shock to our entire family. Words cannot explain this loss. May his family have the strength to get through this pain.
Om shanti
— Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALIAN) December 25, 2022
Deeply saddened by the loss of a veteran actor #ChalapathiRao garu. Sincere condolences to his family and loved ones
— Gopichand (@YoursGopichand) December 25, 2022
Chalapathi Rao has dabbled in many important characters and starred in over 600 films over a career spanning over five decades. He has three children, two daughters and a son, Ravi Babu, who is an actor and director in the Telugu industry.
Chalapathi Raos’ family reportedly said the last rites would be celebrated on December 28 after their daughter’s arrival from the United States. His last rites will be performed at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills.
