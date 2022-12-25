Rashmika Mandanna and Karisma Kapoor get in the Christmas spirit and send their wishes | Bollywood





Many celebrities such as Rashmika Mandanna, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Arjun Rampal, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar among others had a great time while celebrating Christmas. All shared photos on their social networks of their Christmas celebrations. Their posts gave a perfect Christmas mood to their fans. Many famous friends and fans also expressed their warm wishes in their comments section. (Read also : Preity Zinta Celebrates Christmas With Twins Jai and Gia, Shares Video: “Lots of Love and Light Always”) Actor Rashmika Mandanna shared a cheerful photo with a large Christmas tree at a restaurant. She opted for a brown cardigan and a black muffler, kept her eyes closed while posing for the camera. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Rashmika wrote: This time I already had a Christmas pic and took it keeping in mind that I needed a pic to wish you all (monkey emojis and smiley). So Merry Christmas my loves.. (red heart emoji). Fans sent Christmas wishes to her on the post. Taking to Instagram Stories, actor Soha Ali Khan shared a photo of his husband, actor-director Kunal Kemmu receiving a kiss from their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and wrote, We’ve been up since 6am. She posted another photo with her stepfather Ravi Kemmu. In the photo, Soha and Inaaya paired up in matching red Christmas outfits. Soha showed her daughter some love by kissing her. Soha Ali Khan shares photos of her Christmas celebrations via Instagram Stories. Actress Karisma Kapoor donned the Santa costume and shared a photo with her pup. She flashed a big smile as she posed for the camera. Sharing the photo on Instagram, she wrote, Christmas cookies and coffee. Actor and friend Malaika Arora commented, Merry Christmas (Christmas tree and red heart emoji). Actor Arjun Rampal shared photos with his family from their holiday and wrote: Wishing you all a Merry Christmas from love Rampal (red heart emoji). He used Merry Christmas as the hashtag on the post. Actor-singer Farhan Akhtar celebrated his first Christmas with singer-wife Shibani Dandekar. To mark the occasion, he shared a photo with Shibani and their dogs with a large Christmas tree as a backdrop and wrote Merry Christmas to you and yours (Christmas tree and red heart emojis). Actor Ronit Boseroy wrote, Merry Christmas Shibani, Farhan (red heart emoji). Many fans posted heart emojis in the photo. Actor Preity Zinta also celebrated Christmas with his twins, Jai and Gia, and shared a video of his celebrations on Instagram and wrote, Merry Christmas from our family to yours (red heart emojis). May the spirit of Christmas be joy, happiness, peace and conviviality for all of you and your families. Lots of love and light always.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/rashmika-mandanna-karisma-kapoor-get-in-the-christmas-mood-send-wishes-101671950684650.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos