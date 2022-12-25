No. 6 Most Read Story of the Year: Downtown Concert Series





The Port City Marina, adjacent to the Marina Grill, welcomed thousands of spectators to its Friday Night Live! and Saturday Sunset Series. (Courtesy of PC Marina) WILMINGTON When WDI hosted the Downtown Sundown concert series, thousands of people flocked to the Riverfront every Friday night in the summer to enjoy the free live music. Earlier in 2022, WDI announced it would no longer be hosting the event, but Haven Holsinger, who works for Marina Grill, Port City Marina and entertainment venue Pier 33, picked up where he left off. Holsinger helped oversee Downtown Sundown when she was employed at WDI under former CEO Ed Wolverton. She told the Port City Daily earlier in the spring that she saw the event draw firsthand; he would bring in tribute bands and sell $1 wristbands for the public to buy booze, with the bands’ money being donated to charity. Having understood how the program worked, Holsinger decided to take up the concept of Quai 33. The group had previously hosted plenty of local music at Port City Marina, which continued last year with over 20 shows during their Saturday Sunset series. Holsinger launched Friday Night Live! to also bring acts of homage. There’s a sense of nostalgia toward tribute bands, Holsinger told PCD at the time. You can tell someone exactly the first time you heard a specific band or song, and how that song impacted your life. Both series, hosted in the northern part of the Riverfront near the Live Oak Bank pavilion, drew thousands of people, offering nearly 40 free chances to listen to live music. Holsinger told the Port City Daily that the series will also return in 2023. Here’s a throwback: Do you have any comments or advice? Email [email protected] Want to know more about PCD? Subscribe now then sign up for our morning newsletter, Wilmington Wireand get titles delivered to your inbox every morning.

