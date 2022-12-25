Dubai: After Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, other Bollywood stars seek to buy property in the emirate – News





Playback singer, music director and composer Ankit Tiwari has announced that he is looking to make the city his second home Published: Sun 25 Dec 2022, 13:16 Bollywood celebrities are rushing to buy property in Dubai to take advantage of better rates despite the recent price hike. Many celebrities from the Indian film industry have already made Dubai their second home, and many new rising stars are also buying properties to settle permanently in the emirate. After Kiku Sharda, Meet Brothers, Karan Kundra and Tejaswini Prakash, renowned Bollywood singer, music director and composer Ankit Tiwari has also announced that he is buying property in Dubai and making the emirate his second home. Many A-grade Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt among others have made Dubai their second home. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is also said to have recently bought an expensive villa in Dubai. According to Zoom Property Insights, the average price in these most desirable areas has trended significantly higher this year due to increased demand and interest from buyers and tenants. Ankit Tiwari said he chose Dubai to buy his first property outside his home country. I bought it because of Dubai’s proximity to India. It is only a three hour flight from Mumbai. Moreover, many Bollywood celebrities already live in Dubai. Also, I play here in Dubai several times every year, he said when buying his apartment in Dubai. Tiwari purchased the property in Danube Properties’ new Elitz Twin Towers project, located at Jumeirah Village Circle and home to studios, apartments and one-, two- and three-bedroom duplexes. Rizwan Sajan, chairman and founder of Danube Properties, said they were in talks with many other Bollywood artists to buy properties in Dubai. We try to bring Bollywood stars because they are interested in buying our projects as our relationship with Bollywood goes far. For investors, he said, timely delivery of projects is critical. Out of 20 projects, we have delivered 13 and one will be delivered in the second quarter of 2023. We have launched six projects this year alone. We are delivering on time because our projects are sold out and there is no shortage of money, he said. READ ALSO :

