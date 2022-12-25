Entertainment
From Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt, 5 Bollywood-inspired Christmas party outfits to score for this season
Last update: December 25, 2022, 10:00 a.m. HST
Which celebrity do you want to take fashion lessons from this festive season? (Image: Instagram)
Usually, red is everyone’s favorite color for a Christmas party, but you can break the rule and go for green too.
December is the month of excitement as it is the month of Christmas. The festival is here and everyone is excited to celebrate it with the utmost pomp and fervor. Christmas is all about presents, gathering for a feast, and desserts, all while wearing fashionable Christmas-themed outfits. If you have to attend a party and you still don’t know what to wear, you can take inspiration from our Bollywood divas and you might just end up being the best dressed person in the room. Here are some Christmas themed outfits you can score-
Alia Bhat
Alia Bhatt wore a red strapless dress with floral prints on it. The dress features a plunging neckline, a strapless cut and a short skirt length. She paired the dress with a matching oversized tuxedo-style jacket and opted for red pumps. You can opt for a short coat and opt for thigh high boots if the weather is too cool for you.
critical i say
If brown is your color choice, then you can absolutely rock the party and look stunning just like Kriti Sanon. She opted for a bodycon dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She opted for red strappy heels to complete her look. You can also opt for white boots to break the monotony.
Ananya Blacksmith
You can keep it fun and casual, and instead of going for a red ensemble, you can incorporate the color into your outfit. Take a look at Ananya Pandays outfit. She wore red jeans and added a fun element with a multicolored sleeveless top and white sneakers.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina opted for a bright red midi dress with a square neckline. The dress featured a form-fitting cut close to the torso. And she paired the stunning dress with nude heels.
Priyanka Chopra
Here’s another red outfit that’s great for rocking. Priyanka wore a smart red blazer with a matching belt and looked glamorous. It is a perfect winter outfit that you can wear for your Christmas party.
