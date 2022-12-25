Bollywood Actors: 2 Essential Life Lessons to Succeed and Thrive

Every year, thousands of young Indians set foot in Bollywood – the “city of dreams” – Mumbai. Well, personally, I don’t consider it a dream city anymore. Not anymore – you read that right! Not from my perspective.

Today, 1 billion people in India realize that there is a deep existence of nepotism in the Bollywood industry.

Before we learn “WHAT ALL ACTORS NEED TO UNDERSTAND”, let’s start with understand how nepotism affects the lives of strangers/actors who are not already born into a Bollywood family –

Getting movies is getting harder than ever

The payment cycle in the industry is very slow

Not all suicides are suicides

There were more suicides that were actually – murders. It is a publicly known secret.

Everyone knows that Sushant Singh Rajput [SSR] was murdered in 2021. We already have plenty of evidence. For example, when SSR’s photos circulated on social media, Sajid Nadiadwala wrote a letter to India’s Home Minister to delete the pictures. The reason he gave was that the photos were “disturbing”. But we all know that it wasn’t until the photos were taken down that the case for “the murder” became very weak. Reporters and doctors supporting the murder case had to stop because footage was suddenly unavailable.

There are more examples like this…

When a well-known and up-and-coming actress, Divya Bharti, was murdered, the media said that she jumped from the balcony of her house. But the photos said the exact opposite. The height of the balcony was much higher for a person to fall off the balcony on their own unless pushed or forced.

After Divya Bharti’s death, her husband Sajid Nadiadwala (yes, that’s the same guy you read about in the previous paragraph) made a second marriage within a month of her death. At that time, it was rumored that Divya Bharti learned of the Drug & the Underworld connection from Sajid Nadiadwala and was not ready to accept it. So Sajid Nadiadwala married someone who accepted his life of underworld connections.

God knows how much dirty money circulates in this industry.

Actors who dream of making it big in Bollywood should therefore agree on two things –

bollywood gutter: The times have changed

A. Times have changed. There was a time when superstar Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Kajol were newcomers to Bollywood and the industry was also growing. The people of this country regarded the stars as idols. But today times have changed.

The big movie industry is completely contaminated with drug filth, mafia underworld and so on. Many films have been made about existing problems such as “Sanju“a biographical film based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, the film “Haseena Parkar” and many more.

Inconsistency in revenue sharing

B. Given the inequality and inconsistency of income or fees shared with actors as a reward for their work, actors need to understand that while it is best to follow one’s passion, it is even smarter to make it a job in addition to acting that would then support them in order to follow their passion. Sometimes the process of generating money from our passion takes time.

A smart man does what is necessary. While we believe in ourselves that we can become great actors [AND WE MUST], we must also do whatever is necessary to help us reach a break-even point where we can generate consistent income from our passion. It’s called “Hustling” and it pays off in the long run.

I believe that very established Bollywood actors already understood income inequality very early on. While we earn well in Bollywood, it’s true! but WHEN they get paid is not entirely in the hands of one person. There is a money flow system and it takes a long time to get things working here

There is no doubt that many top Bollywood actors have held multiple jobs before establishing themselves as one of India’s and the world’s biggest stars.

Akshay Kumar: Before becoming an actor, Akshay Kumar worked as a chef at the Hilton hotel in Bangkok. He also learned martial arts to change careers. Then he returned to India and started teaching martial arts, which eventually led to him becoming a stuntman and action choreographer in movies. So he basically chose to do what was right for him at the time.

Akshay wasn’t waiting for a movie to come pay him the money. We all know that Akshay acted in most action movies, also as a supporting actor in his early career. He could have argued that supporting roles wouldn’t direct his life towards becoming a lead actor, but he did what was necessary anyway. At that time, the necessary action for Akshay was to earn money and take care of him. Moreover, this step is so important because models and actors need to take care of their health first and also look good.

Remember This

Always remember one thing, if you really want to achieve great heights in your life, you will have more problems than usual. But you have to understand that these problems are an opportunity so that you can make yourself capable of the greater things that await you. You have to learn to walk before you start running, right? You must learn to take this life as a game.

And You must not give up if you wish to become great.

I can write about the lives of many other actors who also have other pursuits outside of acting. But I guess you can do that search yourself for your own favorite actor.

There might be many questions in your mind such as –

What would people say if I did this job in addition to being an actor?

We all have to understand that people will always keep saying one thing or the other. Thus, a person should be wise enough to do only what is necessary. You would be shocked to know that in India we think a lot about the other person’s ‘level/type of work’, but that is not the case in many other countries.

Diana, Princess of Wales, had studied a lot and acquired many skills, but did not settle anywhere in any job. Instead, she found peace and happiness caring for kindergarten children.

Even after becoming the princess, she continued to attend kindergarten for some time before taking on her responsibilities as a princess. She didn’t say to herself, “Oh my God, what are people going to think of me if I take care of these children”. And that’s exactly what happened. When Diana started working for charity, the media printed that Diana’s love and empathy was not only for children, but also for adults and the elderly.

So we see that everything is a question of perspective and construction of the story. What matters most is that you take care of yourself, love yourself, and do what is necessary.

Let me know what you think of this article. I'd love to hear your thoughts. Please feel free to comment below.