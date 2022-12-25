Connect with us

Autopsy confirms hanging as cause of death of actor Tunisha: Mumbai police

 


Mumbai police said on Sunday that autopsy reports of late actor Tunisha Sharma confirmed hanging as the cause of death. Police also informed about Tunisha Sharma’s love affair with Sheezan Khan and the couple broke up 15 days ago.

“Tunisha Sharma was working as an actress in a TV show. Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan had a love affair. They had a breakup 15 days ago, after which she committed suicide on the sets of her show” , Deputy Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrakant Jadhav said at a press conference here.

“Tunisha’s mother had filed a complaint and the accused Sheezan was arrested and presented to the court which sent him into custody for four days. The autopsy report clearly specifies the cause of Tunisha’s death as hanging” , added the CPA. .

Police have registered a case of inciting suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Sheezan. Tunisha worked with Sheezan as a co-actor in the show “Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul”.

Sheezan’s attorney, Sharad Rai, called the allegations “baseless”. “Whatever happened, the police and the court are working. He (Sheezan Khan) has been brought to court. The allegations against him are baseless.”

“At this time, the investigation is ongoing. The phones of the accused Sheezan and the deceased have been seized. There is no angle of further business, blackmail or ‘Love Jihad’ for the instant,” the CPA added.

On Saturday, Tunisha Sharma, who appeared in Bollywood films including ‘Fitoor’, ‘Baar Baar Dekho’, ‘Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh’ and ‘Dabangg 3’, was found dead on the set of a series televised.

Police say one of the reasons for Tunisha’s extreme move may be his split with Sheezan a fortnight ago.

With ANI entries.

