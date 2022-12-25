Chalapathi Rao Death News: Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao dies aged 78





Veteran Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao has died of a heart attack at the age of 78. Chalapathihi was best known for his comedic and villainous performances in Telugu films. The actor has appeared in over 600 films. The 78-year-old actor and producer apparently suffered a heart attack on Sunday morning and died. As soon as news of Chalapathi Rao’s passing spread, his company colleagues and admirers took to social media to express their condolences. Actor and producer Nandamuri Kalyan Ram sent his condolences to Rao’s family via his official Twitter account. Chalapathi Rao, well known for playing villains, was born in 1944 in Balliparru in Krishna district. With over 600 film roles, Chalapathi Rao has established a strong reputation in the industry.

Films like Kaliyuga Krishnudu, Kadapareddamma, Jagannatakam, Pellante Nurella Panta, Presidentigari Alludu, Ardharatri Hatyalu and Raktham Chindina Raatri were produced by him under his own production company. He had also acted in several television series. His son Ravi Babu has established himself as a remarkable actor and filmmaker. Many Tollywood stars mourned the actor's shockingly brief passing. The actor's remains are kept at his son's residence. They will be transported to Mahaprasthanam around 3 p.m. today. Chalapathi Rao made his acting debut in 1966 with "Ghodachari 116". Alongside prominent actors like NT Rama Rao, Krishna, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh, he played supporting roles.

This is the second major loss for Tollywood in the past three days following the death of Chalapathi Rao. Even before the film industry could recover from the blow of veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana’s death on December 23, the news of Chalapathi Rao’s passing sent him into melancholy.

FAQs: What was Chalapthis’ first film?

Ghodachari 116 is Chalapathi’s first film. What is Chalapathi’s date of birth?

Chalapathi was born in 1944.

