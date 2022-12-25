Add Weta Workshop to your Lord of the Rings (and Avatar) tour in New Zealand and combine it with visiting Hobbiton and other filming locations.

Hollywood is more or less synonymous with the American film industry and is associated with almost every blockbuster movie. But the modern globalized world is a bit more complicated than saying that every “Hollywood” movie is made in Hollywood. New Zealand now plays an important role in the making of some of the biggest blockbuster films. Hollywood has outsourced the film production of some of its films to New Zealand (as well as Canada and Australia).





New Zealand’s film industry entered a new era with the making of The Lord of the Rings, and visitors can learn all about it at Wt Workshop and Wt Cave. Perhaps New Zealand’s most well-known cinematic attraction is the famous Hobbiton movie set just outside Auckland. New Zealand is a country that uses both its creative flair and stunning landscapes to create original and vivid fantasy worlds. Instagrammable places like Roys Peak show just how picturesque New Zealand is.

Outsourced Hollywood films produced in New Zealand

Wt Workshop is the leading special effects and props company based in Wellington, New Zealand. She specializes in producing effects for television and film – including some of the biggest blockbusters of the modern era.

The Wt workshop is named after the New Zealand wt – one of the world’s largest insects found in New Zealand caves. Wt Workshop was founded in 1987 and has continued to produce sets, costumes, armor, weapons, creatures and miniatures for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. In Wellington there is also Weta Digital (now called Weta FX) which operates independently.

Some of the notable movies Wt Workshop has worked on include The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, I Robot, King Kong, The Legend of Zorro, Avatar, Mad Max: Fury Road, Blade Runner 2049, Mulan, Thor: Love and Thunder, Avatar: The Way of Water, and many more. After visiting New Zealand, movie buffs may notice the many New Zealand references in many of these films (including Avatar: The Way of the Water).

It may come as a surprise to many, but the American film industry is only the third in the world in number of films produced each year (behind India and China). Hollywood releases over 600 films in English each year.

Visit Wt Cave

Visit the Wt Cave is a must for all pop culture fans. It can also be part of the Lord of the Rings New Zealand tour (see how the movies were made not just where they were made). It is located about a 15-20 minute drive from downtown Wellington.

At Wt Workshop, moviegoers can view Wt-designed collectibles, replica props, books, jewelry, art prints, gifts, apparel, and movie memorabilia. See how New Zealand’s Kawarau Gorge was transformed into Pillars of Kings in the Lord of the Rings and how New Zealand’s Tongariro Volcanic National Park was transformed into Mordor.

People can visit the Wt Cave and its mini-museum for free. People will be able to see some of the artifacts seen in the movies in real life. See miniature props from the movies they worked on and clothing designed by artists Wt.

Admission fee: To free

Address: 1 Weka Street, Miramar, Wellington

Wt Workshop visitor spaces do not allow photography, although photos are permitted in Wt Cave.

Guided tours of the Wt workshop

Book a guided tour and hands-on workshop. It is highly recommended to book a tour online in advance as tours often sell out (high season is October to April). Tours have the option to be upgraded to include return transfers from the Wellington City i-SITE. To take public transport from Wellington, take the 18th bus to stop 6240 on Darlington Road (more info at Metlink).

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

Cost: From NZ$50 (US$32)

During the tour, visitors learn about the making of cinematic effects, from armor to weapons, from make-up to miniatures, and much more. Observe physical effects and props and see how the imaginary world comes to life. Check out costumes and creatures from Avatar, District 9, Lord of the Rings, and more.

Visitors can interact with awesome stuff from their creative departments and even have the chance to catch an artist at work on the tour stage.