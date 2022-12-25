Tunisha Sharma: Sheezan Khan arrest and all you need to know about the Bollywood actress who allegedly committed suicide on set





Where is this photo from? Instagram/_tunisha.sharma_ 32 minutes without passing Waliv Police have arrested Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan in connection with the death of Bollywood actress Tunisha Sharma. Tunisha Sharma was currently playing the lead role in the Sony SAB TV series “Alibaba: Dastan E Kabul” before the unfortunate incident. While the series was filming for Vasai, Tunisha reportedly committed suicide in the make-up room. Sharma bin goes to washroom when her colleagues notice that she hasn’t been there for a long time. Later, they break down the door and find her. The report said the set workers rushed her to hospital, where she was later confirmed dead, according to Waliv police. As his death is considered a possible suicide, police at the scene said they are still investigating from all angles. Meanwhile, Tunisha mama bin files a complaint with the police alleging that her colleague and actor Sheezan Khan pushed Tunisha to commit suicide. Report that the two were in a relationship they suspect soured. Her mother said the two were in a relationship and broke up 15 days ago. She told police that Tunisha was stressed for him and could be the reason she might have taken the extreme step. Speaking about the case, Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Jadhav confirmed that Tunisha Sharma was working on the set of a serial called Alibaba. Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide while filming the series feem. In this case, he said the police registered a case based on his mother’s complaint. Tunisha’s mum says she’s apt to not come out of depression so she has an affair with co-worker Sheezan. We are not registering a case based on his mom’s complaint. The police are not detaining Sheezan for questioning,” Jadhav also said. The police are registering the case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. And Shizan’s show for the court on Saturday Jadhav further clarifies saying “Tunisha is not pregnant yet, but the police are still investigating.” Meanwhile, Sheezan’s lawyer, Sharad Rai, said the charge against him was baseless. The court sentenced the actor to four days in police custody, with the investigation still ongoing. “When me and her mom go to meet her, she says she hurts her” Talking with tori pipo for YEAR, Tunisha’s uncle, Pawan Sharma says that she and Sheezan bin have been close to every odia since the dia show started. He said that about 10 days ago, Tunisha had an anxiety attack and was admitted to hospital. When her mother and I go to meet her, she tells us to wrong her and deceive her.”, e tok. Mr Pawan also added that they guessed something was wrong. His mother asked him what was the need to get closer if the relationship was not to continue? He added that they want whoever is guilty to be punished. Dem will perform her last rites on December 27 after the arrival of her aunt from England, di uncle add am. What to know about Tunisha Sharma Tunisha Sharma being 20 years old. Tunisha Sharma acts for Hindi TV serials and Hindi movies. Tunisha made her debut in the film industry with the movie ‘Fitoor’ released in 2016. Tunisha also worked with actress Vidya Balan for the movie ‘Kahaani 2’. She has become the popular face of television series. Tunisha acts for soap operas like Internetwala Love, Ishq Suballah, Ghayab and Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh. She also works on films like “Bharat Ka Veer Putra: Maharana Pratap”. His last post for Instagram also does not raise questions about his state of mind before his death. What’s in the last message? Actress Tunisha Sharma bin posted a photo of herself on Instagram before she killed herself and also did not write a sentence with the photo. For this photo, we see something for Tunisha’s hand. And for the caption, she writes – “Those driven by passion never stop…” Who will Sheezan Khan be? Sheezan Khan is an actor who works for television series. He has more than two hundred thousand followers on his Instagram page. For the past few days, he has been posting photos of himself during the filming of the Alibaba series on his Instagram account. He also shared photos with Tunisha while filming for Ladakh and other locations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/pidgin/articles/cx7g59xqz0yo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos