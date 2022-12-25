Who are the young stars who have succeeded in Hollywood in 2022

Although many have worked on various projects before, it wasn’t until this year that they landed their first starring role.

Although they have already had projects in the medium, it was not until 2022 that they achieved worldwide fame. (Special info: Jovani Prez)

This 2022, the international entertainment industry has resumed its course after spending about two years held by the pandemic COVID-19[feminine]. It has been 12 months full of surprises due to the expected releases of films such as: Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Pinocchio by William of the Bull and Avatar: The Water Path; as well as series that won over audiences with their characters and stories.

The resumption of activity within forums and sets has not only allowed paused projects to resurface, but has also contributed to directors and performers filling productions with their talent to the point of becoming stars of world class. This happened mainly with a group of young actors who, although they had already taken their first steps in the medium, managed to make their careers stand out.

The Mexican-Puerto Rican American actress rose to worldwide fame with her version of the Addams Family member. (Instagram photo: @jennaortega)

The project directed by Tim Burton was created at the end of November on netflix. From its first minutes on the platform, it captured the attention of the public due to the great expectation that existed around the characters that would appear and the cast in general.

Among Christina Ricci – who played Wednesday in the 1990s-, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmn, Jenna Ortega caught the eye, a young actress who, at just 20 years old, starred in the spin off of the mad addams. And that thanks to his level of interpretation, his characterization and his particular dance steps, he has managed to be recognized all over the world.

The actress received an MTV Movie Award for ‘Best Scared Performance’ for her collaboration on Scream 5. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Although the performer had already made a career in the American medium, she failed to achieve international fame until she met Merlin (as it was titled in some Latin American countries), since since the series’ inception it has remained in the Top 10 of netflix in several countries, he obtained his first appointment to the golden globes and have multiplied on social networks, for example on instagram, where she has already exceeded 30 million followers.

Before joining the Addams Family Jenna Ortega had already participated in other renowned productions such as Joan the Virgin -where he collaborated with the Mexican actor Jaime Camil -, Rob! -with Eugenio Derbez-, Taken between brothers, You, Fallout: Life After and Cry 5. He even did dubbing for cartoons like Helen of Avalor and The Gree Neighbors.

Emma was born on April 2 in Orlando, Florida. (Instagram photo: @ememyers)

Another actress Merlina who caught the public’s attention was Emma Myers, because with her interpretation of Enid -a werewolf- she managed to catapult her career. The 20-year-old American had already participated in other television projects like Letters to God, Al Dente Christmas Romance, Dead of Night, Southern Gospel and Trapped in the basementbut he went unnoticed until he collaborated on the Netflix series.

The sweet and tender monster filled the dark personality of Merlin with colors and managed to stay for the second season where, according to some rumors, she could become the villain. This could be the start of a promising career in Hollywood, as many Marvel fans pointed out that she would be perfect for playing Gwen Stacy in one live action.

The actress has a relationship with Malcolm McRae where 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs)

Without a doubt, 2022 was a turning point in Anya Taylor-Joy’s artistic career, since throughout the year she remained among the most requested actresses to star in films and series on streaming platforms. . And it is that after having participated in more than 15 projects, he has managed to position himself in the taste of the public with his characters in Peaky Blinders (2019), Emma (2020) and A queen’s wager (2020) -with which she won two golden globes nominations-.

His success is such that in 2021, he repeats the feat and tops the billboards with Last night in Soho and The man from the north. Thus, this year, she has established herself as one of Hollywood’s favorite leading ladies by participating in four important films: The menu (2022)amsterdam (2022), Super Mario Bros movie and Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

The actress lived part of her childhood in Argentina, so she can speak Spanish. (Photo: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

According to vogue magazine, the 26-year-old American earns about a million dollars for each project. A rather high figure for such a young actress, since she usually earns between 100 and 200 thousand dollars for her performances.

The Californian played secondary characters until 2022, when he first starred in a Hollywood film. It was neither more nor less than the Elvis Presley biographical project told from the perspective of his manager, Tom Parker. And it is that after so many fights, Austin Butler was chosen by Baz Luhrmann to revive the king of rock’n’roll on the big screen.

Austin Butler is 31 years old. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Her portrayal of him divided opinion, but she received more applause than negative reviews. Indeed, the famous Mexican director, Guillermo del Toro was one of the personalities who praised the feature assuring she’s the best in an interview she gave for The variety:

I was proud to be part of the 12-minute standing ovation from the audience. It was like a concert, it was experiential, peppered with perfectly observed details and mannerisms and hidden clues. Austin Butler and Baz show the overwhelming and transformed talent of Elvis, his joy, his soul, his sadness.

The actor has participated in television programs such as “Ned’s School Survival Manual”, “Zoe 101” and “Carrie’s Diary”. (Twitter screenshot)

When Austin Butler became the American icon, he finally managed to put his famous Carly even in the past, where he horribly appeared performing a song for his grandmother. It also helped him move on from the television characters he played as teenagers and opened doors for him to a promising international career.

An Australian actor who conquered the United States and the rest of the world was Jacob Elordi, because after his leading role in The kissing booth(2021) has found a place in the international artistic community and has succeeded in establishing itself with Nate Jacobs in Euphoria. It was at the beginning of this year 2022 when the second season premiered and everything indicates that it was a success in his career as he got another big star.

New biopic based on the life of Elvis’ wife. (Instagram photo: @sofiacoppola)

He will play Elvis Presley in a feature film directed by Sofia Coppola which will tell the story of the king of rock’n’roll from whose point of view he was the great love of her life, Priscilla. The film hasn’t been released yet, but the first official photograph has already been released where Jacob and Cailee Spaeny can be seen in a dark environment.

But that’s not all, the 25-year-old performer could become the new Supermanthis after Henry Calvin confirmed that he would no longer play Clark Kent in another film project: My turn to wear the cape is over, but what Superman presents never will be. It was a fun ride with you all, the actor wrote on instagram.

The actor was born on June 26, 1997; he is currently 25 years old. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

And it is that according to speculation on social networks, the directors of the project would be looking for a younger superhero and would have focused their interest on the actor of Euphoria . However, their collaboration has not yet been confirmed.

