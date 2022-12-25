Johnny Depp wasn’t bought out by a Hollywood insider





It looks like Hollywood isn't ready to work with Johnny Depp just yet. An insider explained that the big names in Hollywood who are making things happen are wary of the actor. Depp was fresh out of a high-profile lawsuit involving his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp emerged victorious and cleared his name. However, Heard claimed she was physically assaulted by Depp and it appears her image is stained. But the problems started when the 'Donny Brasco' actor got knee deep in drugs and alcohol. Now the man behind the Pirates of the Caribbean wants to cast Depp again as Jack Sparrow, but it seems difficult. Famous film producer Jerry Bruckheimer explained that he wanted Johnny Depp in the sixth edition of his Pirates of the Caribbeanfranchise. He explained that Depp is the most obvious but least likely choice at the moment. Jerry thinks the actor is not bought out by Hollywood. He said, "I would love to have him in the movie. He's a friend, a great actor, and it's unfortunate that personal life creeps into everything we do." Johnny Depp played Captain Jack Sparrow, the lead role, in the franchise's first five installments. Jerry is responsible for record-breaking movies like Upper gun, Bad Boys, Black Hawk Down, and more. Hollywood isn't ready for the Johnny Depp insider Jerry continues, "I think he will have a career but I don't see him being redeemed. I think the big names in Hollywood will walk away from him. At the time, Hollywood producer, consultant and advisor Kathryn Arnold reflected on Depp's work ethic. She spoke and testified, "We talked about the erratic behavior, the lateness, the drug and alcohol abuse. And the lawsuits had a really big impact, not just this lawsuit, but previous lawsuits that Mr. Depp has been involved in because there's a lot of publicity around everything he does. Another source states: "There are different levels of avoidance. [Depp] is not at the level of Kevin Spacey. I guess it's more in the Mel Gibson range. International audiences will be happy to see it in things and probably a lot of people in the US too. But I can tell you something about these two guys [Depp and Gibson]. If you raise them in the mainstream world of studios [as candidates to anchor a film]that's not a Nopebut it is a question: Who else do you have? The source predicted, "Hell keep making movies funded in the international market, funded with foreign production companies. The offers will come from people who are third or fourth tier. They show up with a lot of money and everything. returns to the star. You saw it at the end of Bruce Williss' career. You see it in terms of John Travolta. Depp was awarded $10 million in damages. After the trial, he went on tour. with his band and was also seen in a Dior commercial.































