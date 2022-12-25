‘Russia’s love for Bollywood has come full circle from Raj Kapoor to Pushpa Raj’, says Preetisheel





Pushpa: The Rise recently premiered in Russia, with the team traveling across the country for the event. The film was released in Moscow and St. Petersburg in December, and both screenings were met with an incredible response from Russian fans. The team, which included Icon Star Allu Arjun, actress Rashmika Mandana and director Sukumar, was delighted to be greeted with overwhelming enthusiasm by their Russian fans. Besides being released in Moscow and St. Petersburg, Pushpa: The Rise was also screened at the opening ceremony of the fifth Indian Film Festival, which was held in 24 Russian cities. From Mumbai, character designer Preetisheel Singh D’souza, who curated the unique looks of the now iconic characters of Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat in the film, expressed his excitement about seeing the film. being recognized internationally. “The response from the fans has been great excitement and happiness. When it comes to Bollywood’s legacy with Russia, we’ve come a long way. In fact, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the love of Russia for Bollywood has come full circle from Raj Kapoor to Pushpa Raj,” she jokes, recalling how Raj Kapoor was such a craze in Russia once. The nationally-award-winning makeup and prosthetics expert, along with husband Mark D’souza, runs Da Makeup Lab; India’s #1 makeup, hair and prosthetics studio based in the high-profile location of Versova in Mumbai. Besides Pushpa: The Rise, the state-of-the-art studio has crafted transformational looks for films such as Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, 102 Not Out, Housefull 4, Mom, Bala, Chhichhore, Bunty Aur Babli 2 as well as the Megahit Master of the South. He is now working for Pushpa’s sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule.

