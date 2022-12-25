The Moore Brothers – “Born in Meath, Made in Hollywood”







LMFM documentary

‘Born in Meath, Made in Hollywood’, a new radio documentary from Little Road Productions Ltd., will air at noon Monday, December 26 on LMFM Radio.

Only 13 Irish-born actors boast stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and very few realize that three of them were Fordstown-born brothers Owen, Matt and Tom Moore, who were stalwarts of the Hollywood film industry. movie credits. This hour-long radio documentary tells the story of the Moore brothers’ journey from little boren in Co Meath to Hollywood movie stars, as well as their contribution to Hollywood’s Golden Age.

When the Moore family, father Tom, mother Rosanna (née Carry) and their four children Tom (13), Owen (10), Matt (8) and Mary emigrated to the United States as executive passengers on the SS Anchoria in May 1986, little did they know their journey would take all of their children to Hollywood’s silver screens while three of them would make such an impact on the film industry that they would have their own stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tom and Rosanna’s journey to find a better life in the United States took them through the inspection channels of Ellis Island and first to Toledo, Ohio, where their fifth child Joe was born. Soon after, teenage boys Tom and Owen, feeling their future lay on the stage and not in the fields of Ohio, ran away to join a traveling theater company. They were both seasoned stage performers when the Hollywood motion picture industry took off in 1908 and both made their film debuts that year – Owen in The Guerrilla and Tom in The Christmas Burglars, filmed at Biograph Studios led by the now infamous DW Griffith. .

While at Biograph, Owen met a Canadian actress who had recently changed her name from Gladys Smith to Mary Pickford, adopting the name of her Irish grandfather, John Pickford Hennessy of Tralee, Co Kerry. Owen Moore and Mary Pickford went on to star together in various films, including the 1909 film The Dream. The couple married in January 1911, just as Mary’s meteoric rise to stardom was beginning. By the end of 1915, Mary, now known as the Girl with the Curls, was not only America’s sweetheart, but arguably the most famous woman in the world. She earned a salary of $10,000 a week, with a bonus of $300,000, and owned her own production company. Their marriage did not survive, however, with rumors of abuse and alcoholism. A few years later, Mary filed for divorce and married famous actor Douglas Fairbanks in 1920. Owen married New York actress Katherine Perry in 1921 and moved to Selznick Studios where he proved to be a star performer throughout the 1920s and early 1930s. His biggest hit was She Done Him Wrong, a 1933 romantic comedy in which he played Lady Lou’s boyfriend, who sang into Mae West’s hips. Again, rumors of alcoholism were rife and, at the age of 52, the man from Meath suffered a fatal heart attack in Beverley Hills in June 1939.

Tom was married in 1914 to Missouri-born silent star Alice Joyce, best known for The Green Goddess. They had a daughter Alice Moore (1916-1960) with whom Tom performed six times in the 1930s. In 1920, newly divorced Tom Moore met René Adore, the daughter of French circus performers, and they married shortly after. After their marriage ended, Tom married a third time to Eleanor Merry and their son, Tom Moore Jr, was born in 1933. With the economic recession of the 1930s, Tom left the big screen although he returned later in minor roles. He died in Santa Monica, California, in 1955, at the age of 71.

Matt Moore followed his brothers to Hollywood and made his film debut in 1912 alongside his brother Owen and Canadian actress Florence Lawrence in the silent short Tangled Relations. In 1929, he played alongside Mary Pickford, his brother’s ex-wife, in the drama Coquette. It was Mary’s first talkie and, after cutting her famous curls for the role, she was rewarded with her second Oscar. Matt continued acting until 1958, racking up 221 film appearances and culminating in a B-grade horror movie titled I Bury the Living. He died aged 72 in 1960.

Moore’s sister Mary also became a silent film star, appearing in 13 films between 1914 and 1917, including The Adventure at Briarcliff, directed by her brother Tom. She was serving with the Red Cross in France in 1919 when she was fatally struck by the Spanish flu.

Youngest brother Joe Moore also made it to the screen, starring in 13 films between 1914 and August 1926 when he tragically had a heart attack and drowned in Santa Monica, California at age 31. year.

Owen, Tom and Matt Moore only appeared together in one film, as the OFarrell brothers in a 1929 crime comedy titled Side Street. However, all three are reunited closer to each other with their stars on Hollywood Boulevard.

Using interviews with Turtle Bunbury, broadcaster, historian and author, who featured the brothers in his recent book The Irish Diaspora, and Dr Ruth Barton, Professor of Film Studies at Trinity College Dublin, as well as On-site commentary from local historians Stephen Ball and Kenny Timmons, the documentary unfolds the story of these siblings who were household names across the United States in the mid-1920s, known as the Roaring Twenties, and are become as well-known as Hollywood’s other Golden Age elite, starring alongside names like Mae West and Cary Grant.