Preity Zinta celebrates Christmas with twins Jai and Gia, shares video | Bollywood





Actress Preity Zinta took to Instagram and shared a video as she celebrated the Christmas festival with her twins Jai and Gia. She also posted a clip of her celebration with other family members. She was all smiles in the video. She went around the Christmas decoration at her home and wrote a heartwarming message for her fans on the occasion. (Read also : Aishwarya Rai beams with joy on Christmas, shares photo with Aaradhya before going on holiday with Abhishek Bachchan) In the clip, Preity posed in front of a large Christmas tree decorated with bells, baubles and fairy lights, giving her fans the perfect Christmas vibe. A miniature Santa Claus was seen dancing on a brick. She also gave a glimpse of her dining table with cutlery. Moments later, food for family members was kept on the table. She also shared a happy family photo featuring her twins Jai and Gia with other members. Preity was sitting on the floor with her puppy. Gia and Jai wore red and white woolen clothes for Christmas. Preity opted for white. Sharing the video on Instagram, Preity wrote, “Merry Christmas from our family to yours (red heart emojis). May the spirit of Christmas be joy, happiness, peace and togetherness to all of you and your families. Lots of love and light forever (smiley face with red heart-shaped eyes, evil eye amulet and red heart-shaped emojis) She used merry christmas and ting as hashtags. Reacting to the post, one of her fans wrote Merry Christmas. I wish you love, peace and joy. Another commented, Merry Christmas my beautiful queen. I love you. Another fan wrote: Big hug for Jai and Gia. Christmas had become a symbol of love and light. At this time, a new cycle of the life-giving sun begins. May the light of love shine within you, one person wrote. Many fans sent Preity warm Christmas wishes and dropped heart emojis. Recently, she came to India and visited the Siddhivinayak mandir in Mumbai. Sharing her experience, she wrote, Back in Mumbai. Back to Siddhivinayak temple (red heart emoji) Wow! It was amazing to be able to attend aarti there and feel rejuvenated after a brutal flight.” She also spent quality time with Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Karisma Kapoor and others. Preity married Gene Goodenough in 2016. In November 2021, the couple were blessed with twins, Jai and Gia, through surrogacy. Their children turned one last month. Preity had shared heartfelt messages with photos for her twins’ first birthday on Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/preity-zinta-celebrates-christmas-with-twins-jai-and-gia-shares-video-101671941111020.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos