The 12 biggest Hollywood scandals of 2022

There’s never a dull moment in Hollywood, but 2022 has been a particularly dramatic year for celebrities. Below, we take a look at the biggest scandals that have shocked fans around the world.


12/12 Kanye West derailed

It’s been a crazy year for Kanye West. He made headlines for a variety of controversial behavior, including a series of anti-black and anti-Semitic comments, harassing his ex-wife’s boyfriend online and calling out multiple people during his infamous online tirades.

It seems his behavior has caught up with him, as a number of brands have severed ties with Ye, including Adidas. He reportedly lost his billionaire status due to the fallout.

11/12 Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

Viewers couldn’t believe it when Will Smith stormed the stage at the 94th Academy Awards to slap Chris Rock, after the host made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. Will has since been banned from future Oscars.

10/12 Adam Levine cheated on his pregnant wife

Shortly after Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo announced they were expecting a third child, TikTok star Sumner Stroh accused the Maroon 5 frontman of cheating on her. Although Adam admitted to acting inappropriately, he denied having an affair in his own right. Adam and Behati are together to this day.

9/12 Johnny Depp’s controversial defamation case against Amber Heard

For weeks, the world has been captivated by Johnny Depp’s public lawsuit against Amber Heard, which he filed after his 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post who accused her of domestic violence. The exes made a variety of startling charges during the trial, which captivated international audiences.

Johnny was awarded over $10 million in damages. Although Amber tried to appeal, they recently settled for $1 million, which Johnny says he plans to donate to charity.

8/12 Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s secret baby

Tristan Thompson was exposed for conceiving a child with Maralee Nichols while in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian in late 2021. But no one expected the former couple to announce they were expecting a second child via surrogate some months later. Khloe’s rep said she didn’t know Maralee was pregnant when their surrogate conceived.

To date, Tristan has reportedly never met the baby boy he shares with Maralee.

Tom Brad announced he was retiring from the NFL in January, then signed a record $375 million with FOX Sports to be a commentator and analyst. But Tom surprised fans a few weeks later when he announced he wouldn’t be retiring and would play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season.

However, it seems to cost him his marriage to Gisele Bundchen. Reports said she wanted him to focus more on his family during his retirement and was blindsided by his decision to return to football. Gisèle then filed for divorce, ending their ten-year marriage.

6/12 Ezra Miller’s series of bizarre behaviors

Ezra Miller has made headlines multiple times for his controversial behavior. This year alone, the actor has faced allegations of assaulting, kidnapping and even grooming minors. While the actor released a statement apologizing for his actions and saying he was getting help, many fans want to see Ezra recast in the Flash movie.

5/12 Britney Spears’ first husband called off her wedding

Britney Spears was released from her decade-long conservatorship in 2021 and celebrated this year by marrying boyfriend Sam Asghari. But her wedding day was nearly ruined when ex-husband Jason Alexander tried to crash the event. He was apprehended by security at his property and later sentenced to prison. Britney got an injunction.

4/12 Emily Ratajkowski divorced her cheating husband

She is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful people in the world, so fans were shocked when Emily Ratajkowski’s husband was accused of having an affair. Emily was quick to file for divorce after the rumors surfaced. She has since been linked to a number of famous men, including Brad Pitt and Pete Davidson.

3/12 James Corden’s bad behavior has been exposed

New York restaurant manager Balthazar blasted James Corden after he allegedly berated his staff. The TV personality was briefly banned from the establishment, before the manager rescinded his remarks and issued an apology.

However, rumors about James’ bad behavior continue to persist to this day.

2/12 Sylvester Stallone has reconciled with his wife after a messy split

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin appeared over after two decades of marriage when she filed for divorce in August. The pattern seemed to imply that her husband’s spending habits were to blame in the divorce case. Although they had choice words for a minute, the couple eventually reconciled and called off their divorce, much to the surprise of fans.

1/12 Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to assault

The award-winning actor pleaded guilty to charges that accused him of groping a woman in New York City after a date in 2018. However, his legal troubles are likely not over. To date, more than 30 women accused him of being sexually inappropriate over the years.

