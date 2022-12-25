The Candy House, Sea of ​​Tranquility and More – The Hollywood Reporter

After several lavish years, during which the wealth of big-name books has become nearly impossible to keep up with, publishing is finally catching up. 2022 was arguably slower and quieter than its recent predecessors — there was no Sally Rooney gracing tote bags all over Brooklyn, no Jonathan Franzen dominating the talk. Instead of fighting over which blockbusters deserved their place at the top, there was time and space for titles of all kinds to find a reading audience. It’s likely that there won’t be two identical “best of” lists this year, which means that the system problem could finally fix itself; the algorithm weakens. Right here, THR chooses its 10 best titles and a host of additional works that we hope you will discover.

1. sea ​​of ​​tranquility, by Emily St. John Mandel

Emily St. John Mandel is so good at world-building that she can do in a small volume what most writers would need — or take, unnecessarily — a doorstop to make. It continues the legacy of moving science fiction, with which it began station eleven and perfected in glass hotel, with this sister (cousin?) novel that spans centuries and worlds: it opens in the 1800s on a small island in Canada and follows a group of interconnected characters to a futuristic lunar colony, as ‘they are all experiencing the fallout of the same seemingly inexplicable spatio-temporal phenomenon. All the while, she performs her signature Mandelian trick of the pen: just as you think you’re solving a mystery, you end up considering the very meaning of our place on this planet.

2. Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow, by Gabrielle Zevin

tomorrow the plot synopsis threatens to give itself away – the book, which sparked a tense multi-house auction for publishing rights and an even bigger fight for adaptation rights, is about two childhood friends who reconnect in college and design a video game together, going on to become rich and famous. Niche? Maybe. But know that this book is for absolutely everyone. The plot device is just that: a way to eradicate the existential questions that plague any important friendship. How do we take care of each other, how do we balance the desire to have it all with our basic need for a few things, is anything in life more important than coming back to the people we love? No one who picks up this book will regret it.

3. candy house, by Jennifer Egan

A visit from the Goon Squadthe 2010 predecessor of candy housewas one of the best – otherwise the best – novels of the previous decade, bringing a touch of freshness and sharpness to the sometimes overplayed multi-narrator storytelling device. Skepticism would be a healthy reaction to a sister novel, but Egan’s latest is a lovely reminder that the literary world hasn’t fallen prey to Hollywood’s existing creative drought. candy housewhich resurrects a few key characters and places them in the near future where the latest technological innovation involves uploading your subconscious to a public server, is as delightfully weird, eerily foreboding and thought-provoking as one could hope for.

4. It could all be different Sarah Merciam Matthews

A first novel with the same depth and the same delicacy as the most experienced authors, It could all be different captures this very peculiar millennial boredom: its protagonist, a college graduate in a drought-filled job market and a political system that leaves her behind, suffers the side effects of capitalism before the eyes of readers. But, in a particularly deft literary trick, this book of misery is anything but miserable to read. Matthews tells us the story of a young woman who makes bad decisions but is never bad; and a stark reminder that we’re all trying to get by.

5. Whether or, by Elif Batuman

The heroine of Batuman, already seen in 2017 The idiotis a budding stroller temporarily held captive by her situation, a bit like the literary cousin of The White Lotus‘ Portia (exchanges a disastrous work trip to Taormina for sophomore at Harvard). The novel, which uses Selin’s middle school reading list, and reactions in which to catalog her search for meaning in a world that seems out of her reach, is delightfully analog in nature. It’s full of twisty discourse and big questions, both a challenge to our literary culture of the page-turning commercial thriller and an assurance that you always have more answers than the day before.

6. stay true, by Hua Hsu

The tragic loss of the author’s college best friend is the centerpiece of this memoir that is both heartbreaking eulogy and poignant coming-of-age narrative. Hsu, a star writer of the new yorkertransports its readers to 1990s San Francisco, a time of grunge bands and youthful nostalgia, and its lyrics about his late friend will remind everyone of what we all used to have.

7. Heaven, by Only Yanagihara

the A little life the author’s long-awaited follow-up trades harrowing interpersonal grief for more existential crises – the three-part book traces climate change and the downfall of society caused by the pandemic as we know it – but in these big topics find intimate character studies written with the utmost care.

8. acts of service, by Lillian Fishman

This titillating debut novel, about a young Brooklynite who falls into a poly relationship, takes everything you thought you knew about sexual politics and power and turns it on its head – it’s Sally Rooney, with an ax to grind on heteronormativity.

9. Vladimir, by Julia May Jones

A campus professor finds her internalized misogyny tested when her husband – who is something of a college celebrity – is caught in the crosshairs of the Me Too movement. To cope, she begins to obsess over a newly arrived co-worker, and what begins as a meditation on power and sexual politics delightfully goes off the beaten track with a third act no reader could foresee.

ten. ghost lover, by Lisa Taddeo

Lisa Taddeo, of three women fame, puts more of the complexity of femininity at the center of this collection of short stories about misbehaving women. It explores desire, but this time its protagonists don’t yearn so much for sexual connection as for a reclaiming of control, however they can get it.

Honorable mentions

The best book to read before the Oscar season: Run towards dangerby Sarah Polley

Most Promising Future Literary Star: Leila Mottley (Crawl)

The bravest celebrity memoirs: I’m glad my mother died, by Jeannette McCurdy

Best mood change in the book: Trust, by Hernan Diaz

The novel that should have been a huge book club hit: Like a house on fireby Lauren McBrayer

The most beautifully bizarre read of the year: assembly of happiness, by Ling Ma

Book we want the Kardashians to read: Aestheticby Allie Rowbottom