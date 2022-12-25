Larry Bird once ‘shouldered’ a Hollywood star worth $250m after he busted the Lakers from Magic Johnson





Larry Bird wasn’t like your typical NBA superstar, he had the confidence and charisma of a movie star. Something he used to push people away with. And he did it to great effect. Ask Kevin Costner. So what exactly happened? For context, we have to go all the way back to the 1980s, when the rivalry between the Celtics and Lakers simmered, it should be added quite intensely. Games between the two teams would often reach a boiling point and erupt into chaos. The teams also had two transcendent stars on each end. The Larry Bird-Magic Johnson rivalry would shape the NBA in the 80s and its influence is still evident today. When the two teams faced off, the bitterness was evident. Read also : Christmas has changed my life! : Shaquille O’Neal once opened up about the Christmas that changed his life Larry Bird snubbed a $250 million Hollywood superstar after the Celtics beat the Lakers So when the Lakers faced the Celtics at home, the game would be on the wire. And 35-year-old Larry Bird wouldn’t behave like he would in his prime. Naturally, he didn’t want to talk to anyone, not even an actor visiting the locker room. 1991 was the best year for Kevin Costner, he had released a multitude of films over the previous years, all of which were hits. And he had more to come that year. Throughout his career, Costner has been part of several successful films. As a result, he has amassed an insane net worth of over $250 million. His reputation in the 1990s was something of a legend. So when he walked into the Celtics locker room to congratulate the team, he expected special treatment. Well, Larry didn’t care. In fact, Bird chose to completely ignore her presence! Read also : Tried to split his shoulder or break a rib! : 6ft 6 Charles Barkley admitted he was looking to injure John Stockton during WCF 1997 Larry didn’t care about people, he only cared about basketball Larry sent chills down Costner’s spine, and the actor talked to Kevin McHale instead. Bird was so annoyed by this, he simply said, Let’s go; if we lost we walked out of here half an hour ago.. McHale adapted immediately and quickly left with Bird. Larry Legend really, we don’t think modern NBA players could ignore a Hollywood superstar like he did. He was only interested in basketball and it showed. Read also : Shaquille ONeal, after leading Kobe Bryant and the Lakers to 3 NBA championships, needed the help of Dwyane Wades to beat them on Christmas Day 2004

