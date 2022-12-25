Entertainment
Alabama native Octavia Spencer honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Montgomery-born, Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer was honored this month with the 2,742nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Octavia Spencer is one of Hollywood’s most captivating actresses, appearing in numerous films that have endeared her to fans around the world, says Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood walk of fame. Octavia has won many of the entertainment world’s most coveted awards for her work. We’re thrilled to give her the only award that can be shared with her fans as they pose with and touch her star once it’s added to our iconic sidewalk.
Mistress of Ceremonies Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, President of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce; actors Will Ferrell and Allison Janneyand Auburn University mascot Aubie the Tiger. Spencer earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Auburn.
After his film debut in “A Time to Kill” (1996), Spencer has appeared in dozens of film and television roles. Her performance in the 2011 film “Ugly” earned him the Oscar, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Award, SAG Award, and Broadcast Film Critics Choice Award, among other accolades. She also received Oscar nominations for her performances in “hidden numbers” and “The shape of water“, and served as executive producer of”green bookwhich won the Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Picture.
Other credits include “To meet,” “Mom,” “Self made,” “The witches” and “Fruitvale Station.” Spencer launched her production company, ORIT Entertainment, in 2019.
She currently appears with Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds in the holiday movie “Fiery” for Apple TV+. On television, she will return for the third season of the Apple TV+ thriller The truth must be told as Poppy Parnell, a true crime podcast host who risks everything in pursuit of truth and justice. She is also an executive producer of the program.
In addition to her film and television work, Spencer co-wrote an interactive children’s mystery series titled “Randi Rhodes, ninja detective.” She is a long-time board member of City Year Los Angelesa non-profit educational association that partners with US Corps provide young adult mentors to students in systemically underserved communities.
His star on the Walk of Fame was enshrined at 6623 Hollywood Blvd. in front of Ballet Hollywood.
