Irina Shayk wears a bikini on the beach to ring in 2023 – Hollywood Life

Image credit: adidas x IVY PARK/Mega Irina Sheikh seems to reflect on the end of the year. On December 23, she took to instagram to share a photo of a beautiful sunset on the beach. Irina is also in the photo, with her back to the camera, looking out over the ocean. She wears the smallest bikini as she admires the breathtaking scenery in front of her. Just a few more sunsets away from 2023. she captioned the image. More about Irina Sheikh The gorgeous model seems to be in good stead ahead of the new year. In 2022, Irina seems to have restarted things with her ex, bradley cooperwith whom she has a five-year-old daughter, Leah, with. Irina and Bradley separated in 2019, but remained friendly as co-parents. This year, however, they began to be photographed spending time with their daughter whole much more often. Fans began to speculate that the two could be more than just friendly co-parents again, however, when they started spending time together when Lea wasn’t around as well. In October, they both attended the same Fashion Week event in New York and were photographed inside together. She was also seen sitting on his lap while dressed in a costume for Halloween. However, Bradley and Irina have always kept their private lives out of the public eye as much as possible, so neither has commented on the state of the relationship. In November, Page 6 reported that the exes are definitely back and even trying to have a second child together. He is on board to expand their family, the site reported. They are trying to get pregnant. Trending items right now trendy now



As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Bradley and Irina are also planning to spend Christmas together. Irina is really looking forward to spending Christmas with Bradley and Lea, our source reveals. They are closer than they have been in a long time and she is delighted to be together to celebrate Christmas with the family. Related link Related: Kanye West and Irina Shayks relationship timeline: From fashion pals to budding romance Click to subscribe to receive our free daily HollywoodLife newsletter to get the hottest celebrity news.

