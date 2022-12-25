Avatar 2 earns $56 million in second storm-hit weekend





The Walt Disney Co. sci-fi epic Avatar: The Way of Water battled winter storms across the United States and Canada to bring in an estimated $56 million in ticket sales this weekend through Sunday. It grossed an additional $168.6 million in international theaters over the weekend, for a total of $855.4 million worldwide since its Dec. 16 release, Disney said in a statement Sunday. The company predicted the film would gross $82 million domestically over the four days that include the Monday after Christmas. While the film easily topped the box office, domestic ticket sales fell 58% from its $134.1 million opening weekend. That’s typical for a big movie release, but movie chain and Disney executives had said they expected The Way of Water to be more resilient. That was before storms shut down some movie theaters and brought dangerously cold weather to many parts of the United States. The original Avatar had a strong, but not spectacular, opening in 2009. It became the highest-grossing picture in Hollywood history as it stayed at the top of the box office for seven weeks. In total, this film sold $2.92 billion in tickets worldwide, buoyed by word of mouth about its 3D effects and fans who have seen it multiple times. Writer-director James Cameron got a massive budget to direct the sequel, with The Way of Water’s production costs alone exceeding $350 million. Disney plans to release three more Avatar movies through 2028. Whether it can recoup that investment remains to be seen. While domestic box office receipts for The Way of Water were below some estimates during its opening weekend, the film generated $50 million a day in worldwide ticket sales after that, with many out-of-school children and adults taking leave. Ticket sales could benefit from improved weather conditions and a return of spectators in the coming weeks. The film was challenged this weekend by three widely released new images. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, an animated film from Universal Pictures by Comcast Corp., finished in second place with $11.35 million in ticket sales in North America through Sunday, according to a report. Comscore Inc. estimate. Sony Groups I Wanna Dance with Somebody, a biopic of singer Whitney Houston, came in third with a three-day total of $5.3 million. Babylon, a Paramount Global adult drama about the movie industry in the 1920s, debuted in fourth place with $3.5 million through Sunday. The entertainment industry is still struggling to convince moviegoers to return to theaters after pandemic-related closures. Movies are appearing on streaming services much faster than before as media giants seek to increase subscriptions to these services. It has conditioned people to wait a few weeks to see new movies at home. Just days into the year, industry-wide ticket sales totaled $7.2 billion, well below the $11.4 billion generated nationally in 2019.

