10 Best Adults-Only All-Inclusive Resorts in Punta Cana





Need a break from the kids? These adults-only resorts in Punta Cana will delight busy and tired parents this winter!

Punta Cana is perfect for snowbirds! This tropical destination has the best all-inclusive resorts and the best experiences. While many vacations and activities in this Dominican Republic destination are family-friendly, sometimes adults just want a kid-free getaway. Parents looking to bask in the Punta Cana sun will love staying at these beautiful adults-only, all-inclusive resorts for a tropical getaway away from their kids!

10/10 Royalton CHIC Punta Cana the Royalton CHIC Punta Cana doubles as a resort and casino. This adults-only stay offers amazing all-inclusive perks, including services like unlimited no-reservation dining, 24-hour room service, pool and beach theme nights, and live entertainment. daily. Plus, for an additional fee, guests can enjoy the Royal Spa and Genesis Casino at Royalton! 9/10 Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana the Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana is one of the newest all-inclusive resorts in Punta Cana. Located in Cap Cana near Juanillo Beach, the Hyatt has a collection of cozy features, including swim-up bars, a lazy river (with waterslides!), more than 2 dozen restaurants, and proximity to the Punta Cana International Airport. 8/10 river republic Have some youthful fun, without the kids to river republic. Sitting on the shores of Arena Gorda Beach, guests can stay in one of their 1,300 rooms. This adults-only resort features eight pools, swim-up bars, waterslides, and a collection of international restaurants with a fusion of flavors. Plus, there are plenty of things to do in Punta Cana beyond the perks of the all-inclusive resort! From the resort, explore stunning locations like Santo Domingo, Isla Soana, or Altos de Chavon. 7/10 Riu Palace Macau the Riu Palace Macau is near the Arena Gorda beach. This adults-only, 24-hour resort is perfect for an escape from the freezing winters. Enjoy a relaxing treatment at the Renova Spa, taste a range of international wines or enjoy Splash Water World at the Riu Resort (open six times a week)! For even more fun, the resort hosts a range of adult-only themed nights. RELATED: Stay at This Luxury Beachfront All-Inclusive Resort in Punta Cana 6/10 Catalonia Royal Bavaro This year, ditch the long road trip with the kids and enjoy a tropical getaway at Catalonia Royal Bavaro! This adults-only resort offers five-star service in an all-inclusive setting. The hotel caters to adult travelers, which includes 24-hour service, access to the spa, and recreational activities like diving! Plus, you can enjoy dining options like a buffet or a selection of themed restaurants on-site. 5/10 Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana The well received Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana claims luxury for a traveler and their significant other. This all-inclusive stay includes amenities such as multilingual staff, on-call doctor, world-class spa treatments, free Wi-Fi, free airport transportation, and several VIP services for their guests. 4/10 Bahia Principe Luxury Ambar the Bahia Principe Luxury Ambar serves its guests unpretentious luxury. Enjoy a range of all-inclusive benefits when you stay at this adults-only all-inclusive resort, which includes services such as shuttle transportation, romantic dinners on the beach, daily live entertainment, laundry service 24-hour floor and international telephone service. RELATED: These are the best ways to get from Santo Domingo to Punta Cana 3/10 Melia Punta Cana Beach Resort There are plenty of child-friendly resorts in the Caribbean, which would make for an ideal vacation for families. However, leave the kids at home this year with the nanny and retire for a couples vacation at Melia Punta Cana Beach Resort! More than just a resort, this wellness sanctuary includes all-inclusive perks like a free spa treatment (when guests stay a minimum of five nights), exclusive lounge access, and an on-site buffet restaurant. 2/10 Barcelo Bavaro Beach the Barcelo Bavaro Beach is just a few steps from the beautiful sandy beach of Bávaro. Stay at this adults-only resort with a significant other while enjoying sea views. Enjoy other all-inclusive perks like a buffet lunch at specialty on-site restaurants and access to entertainment venues like Bávaro Casino , the complex’s nightclub and a swimming pool in an exclusive area of ​​the complex. 1/10 Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa the Breathless Punta Cana Resort & Spa is a piece of paradise in the Dominican Republic, especially with its luxury all-inclusive offers! Boasting endless luxury, their all-inclusive package includes amenities like unlimited dining, bottomless drinks, 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi, and endless entertainment at the resort.

