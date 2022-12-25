Entertainment
These Bollywood Celebrities Changed Their Names According To Astrology And Gained Instant Fame!
The theme chosen by AstroSage is truly intriguing and will pique the curiosity of readers. In this blog, we will talk about great Bollywood personalities who have achieved fame and fortune by simply following astrologer’s advice and changing their names. Plus, you will learn more about these Bollywood celebrities including their birthdays and zodiac signs.
To learn more about 2023, talk to Best Astrologers guard!
Bollywood celebrities have a reputation for being extremely committed to their work and going above and beyond to take advantage of opportunities. It is common knowledge that many famous people have changed their first names to more recognized stage names over the years. Even stars, however, are susceptible to superstition and bad luck. Astrological name changes have been made over the years by several well-known people in the field to improve their luck in love, business, and other areas of their lives. Take a look at a few of them below:
To succeed in your career and your studies: order your CogniAstro report Now!
Bollywood celebrities who astrologically changed their names
- Amitabh Bachchan from Amitabh Srivastava: One of the veteran Bollywood actors, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan was born as Amitabh Srivastava. Unfortunately, the first film, ‘Saat Hindustani’ by Amitabh Srivastava was a colossal failure. After that, he adopted the surname “Bachchan” following the advice of astrologers and the rest is history.
Date of birth: October 11, 1942
Zodiac sign: Libra
Click here to learn more about Big B
- Yusuf Khan’s Dilip Kumar: Yusuf Khan, better known as the king of tragedy Dilip Kumar, first gained recognition in the films Devdas, Naya Daur and Mughal-e-Azam after adopting the new name.
Date of birth: December 11, 1922
Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
Click here to read more about Bollywood’s King of Tragedy
- Johnny Lever by John Prakash Rao: One of Bollywood’s top comedians, Johnny Lever was once known as John Prakash Rao. With his new name, he set an example in the Bollywood industry, his stand-up comedy and mimicry proved to be so successful that now his name is enough to describe his personality.
Date of birth: August 14, 1957
Zodiac sign: Leo
Click here to learn more about Johny Lever
- Suniel Shetty by Sunil Shetty: The actor has set some important fitness goals for us since returning from his four-year hiatus. He was well known for his varied action scenes in the 1990s and just kept getting better. The actor has nevertheless become more discreet in recent years. According to astrology, Sunil Shetty changed his name to Suniel by adding an “e” in the middle.
Date of birth: August 11, 1961
Zodiac sign: Leo
Click here to learn more about Suniel Shetty
- Rani Mukerji From Rani Mukherjee: One of the most famous Bollywood actresses is Rani Mukerji. Rani made a few name-related changes as her career developed. Her old name was Rani Mukherji, but she changed it to Rani Mukerji in accordance with astrology.
Date of birth: March 21, 1978
Zodiac sign: Aries
Click here to read more about Rani Mukerji
- Karisma Kapoor From Karisma Kapoor: Karisma, like Rani Mukerji, has lost a letter from her name unlike some actors who add extra letters to their names. Karishma Kapoor changed her name to Karisma Kapoor after renaming herself.
Date of birth: June 25, 1975
Zodiac sign: Cancer
Click here to learn more about Karisma Kapoor
- Javed Jaffery From Javed Jaafery: According to astrology, even Javed Jaffrey changed his name. His surname became even more complex when he changed from Javed Jaafery to Javed Jaffrey and changed the order of the letters.
Date of birth: December 4, 1963
Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
- Rajkummar Rao by Rajkumar Yadav: Rajkummar Rao also opted for astrology and unquestionably achieved great success due to his extraordinary talent and possibly also the name change. Previously known as Rajkumar Yadav, the actor changed his initial name to “M” and dropped his last name solely for astrological reasons. Now everyone knows him by his new name, Rajkummar Rao.
Date of birth: August 31, 1984
Zodiac sign: Virgo
Click here to read more about Rajkummar Rao
- Ayushmann Khurrana From Ayushmann Khurrana: The only reason Ayushmann Khurrana changed his name was good fortune. Previously, Ayushmann’s surname was Khurana and his given name was simply Ayushman. However, the actor changed his name by adding an extra “m” and “r” after using astrology. His career took off, and although his name is now a bit hazy, he has undoubtedly made a name for himself in the industry.
Date of birth: September 14, 1984
Zodiac sign: Virgo
Click here to learn more about Ayushmann Khurrana
For astrological remedies and services, visit: AstroSage Online Store
Thanks for staying connected with AstroSage!
|
Sources
2/ https://horoscope.astrosage.com/astrological-name-changes-by-the-bollywood-stars-and-instant-fame/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- These Bollywood Celebrities Changed Their Names According To Astrology And Gained Instant Fame!
- Head of Design HUGO Menswear (m/f/d) at Hugo Boss
- Top Midsize Sedans with Best Gas Mileage for 2023
- Cricket Rules – Law 38
- WHY SHOULD WE USE QR CODES?
- Books on major cities of the world
- Comment: A MAGA gift for our friends | Opinion columns
- Nicolas Cages’ Last Wish in Hollywood: I’d Like to Try It
- Pope Francis says the world is suffering from a “famine for peace” – BBC News
- What to Ask Your Web Developers When Building a Health Site
- President Joko Widodo delivers Christmas message to Christians in Indonesia – Odiyaiwuu.com
- Meet Britain’s first blind black woman lawyer. Who wants to change people’s perception of what a lawyer looks like | british news