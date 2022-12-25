Avatar 2 box office nears $900 million as other holiday movies freeze – The Hollywood Reporter





Apart from Avatar: The Way of the Watera brutal weather system named Storm Elliott takes the joy of North American box office holiday movies. The bomb cyclone brought freezing temperatures, high winds, snow and ice to much of the country. Traditionally, the Christmas aisle is one of the most lucrative times of the year for Hollywood studio and theater owners. This year is an exception, between a less crowded marquee, Storm Elliott and lingering concerns about COVID-19, influenza and the RSV virus. Another disappointment: it’s never great when Christmas Eve falls on a Saturday and Christmas on a Sunday. In other words, the studios are already looking to next week to make up for lost ground. In a year-end box office disappointment, Christmas weekend revenues could be down 50% from 2019 – before the pandemic hit – and, more worryingly, 33% from 2021. And the overall revenue for Christmas Day was just $34.4 million. , the worst performance in at least two decades excluding 2020, according to Comscore. Last year, for example, revenue on Dec. 25 was $58.1 million, for comparison. 20th century and Disney Avatar 2 will easily win the four-day North American holiday weekend with an estimated Friday-Monday gross of $82 million (rivals have more) at 4,202 theaters. The big budget mast ended Sunday with a domestic total of $253.7 million and $855.4 million worldwide. By the end of Monday, the global number will approach or cross 900 million worldwide after two weeks of release. Abroad, The way of the water raised $168.6 million over the Christmas weekend (three days) for a foreign total through Sunday of $601.7 million. DreamWorks Animation and Universal’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wishwhich opened midweek and received an A CinemaScore, will have no trouble placing No. 2 with a projected four-day vacation of $17.8 million and a six-day opening of $24.7 million. dollars from 4,099 theaters. The family photo was looking for a launch in the $30-35 million range. Its performance underscores lingering concerns about the strength of the family market as the industry recovers from the pandemic. Universal remains convinced the last wish will have a long run in theaters as it faces little competition in the coming weeks. Abroad, the last wish earned a total of $32.5 million for an expected worldwide run-up of $57.2 million through Monday. by TriStar Whitney Houston: I want to dance with someone and Paramount Babylon also have trouble. Both films debuted on Friday. I want to dance with someone is expected to open between $6 million and $7 million for all four days from 3,625 theaters (Sony insiders believe that number could climb higher). Whitney Houston’s biopic won an A CinemaScore from audiences after garnering rave reviews. At the international box office, I want to dance with someone raised a whopping $2.6 million in its first 31 international markets. Paramount is full of stars Babylon, which received a C+ CinemaScore, is shaping up to be a major disappointment unless it bounces back next week. Damien Chazelle’s vintage Hollywood film, set north of three hours – similar to Avatar 2 — is slated for a four-day, $5.3 million opening from 3,343 theaters. At the specialized box office, The whale expands to a total of 603 theaters over Christmas. The A24 movie is expected to gross around $1.4 million over the four-day weekend. Among the novelties, the famous Sarah Polley women who talk opened Friday in eight rooms. The MGM and UAR film, like many other titles, is undoubtedly being impacted by freezing temperatures in key markets such as New York. The film is screening a $53,000 premiere over four days for a local average of $6,664. Sony Pictures Classics Life opened at three locations in New York and Los Angeles for an estimated four-day gross of $17,300 and an average of about $7,078. The figures will be updated on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/avatar-2-box-office-battles-storm-elliott-1235287265/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos