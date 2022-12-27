DAKOTA AGENDA: December 27-December. 30 | News, Sports, Jobs

The Beginnings of the ND Library Association

By CATHY A. LANGEMO

December 27 – During this week in 1906, the new North Dakota Library Association held its first annual meeting in Fargo.

“The year before, on December 19, 1905, the Library Association of Fargo/Moorhead invited all librarians and others interested in library work in North Dakota to meet at the Fargo Public Library on January 18, 1906 .

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the organization of an association of state libraries. From this invitation, a statewide library organization grew.

Twenty-two attended the January 18 meeting. Walter L. Stockwell, Superintendent of Public Instruction and Chairman of the Carnegie Library Board, Grafton spoke, as did Max Blatt of the North Dakota Agricultural College Library Committee.

After much discussion, a motion was presented and passed to form the North Dakota Library Association. Frank J. Thompson of the Fargo Public Library was elected the first president. The other officers were Alice J. MacDonald of the Valley City Public Library as vice-president and Elizabeth Abbott of the Grand Forks Public Library as secretary-treasurer.

At the first annual meeting on December 28, 1906, the main activity was to promote legislation to establish a State Library Board, which resulted in Senate Bill No. 207 which was introduced at the of the legislative session of 1907.

SB 207 provided for a three-member commission, one being the president of the NDLA, and an appropriation of $1,500. It also allowed the NDLA to take over the Education Reference Library and Traveling Libraries from the Superintendent of Public Instruction, establish a Legislative Reference Office, and maintain statistics on all libraries in North Dakota. The bill was passed by the Legislative Assembly, with several amendments.

The second annual convention was held in November 1907 in Grand Forks, with huge media coverage. The original officers remained in place until 1909, when Max Blatt became president.

In 1911, the NDLA’s constitution was amended, expanding the board of directors and lengthening the president’s term to two years. That year, RA Nestos, a Minot lawyer and legislator and future governor, became president.

The NDLA moved to western North Dakota for its eighth annual meeting in 1913. Minot hosted the meeting, and the highlight was an address by Governor Hanna and car rides provided by the Minot Commercial Club.

The 1914 annual meeting brought a resolution to approve the establishment of county libraries, a discussion that continued for the next 20 years. The 1915 annual meeting was held in conjunction with the North Dakota Education Association.

After the 1916 conference in Williston, the next two conferences, scheduled for Valley City, did not take place – 1917 due to financial problems and 1918 due to the Spanish flu epidemic. Valley City successfully hosted the 1919 conference.

Over the years, the organization grew in numbers and problems, until it celebrated its 100th annual conference in September 2006 in Fargo, where it all began in 1906.

Donald ‘Don’ Stevenson

By CATHY A. LANGEMO

December 28 — On this date in 1908, Donald “Thread” Stevenson, one of the state’s best-known early ranchers, has died.

Don Stevenson was born on April 12, 1833 in Scotland. He arrived in Ontario in 1842 and Minnesota in 1856. In 1860 he was on his way to Texas herding cattle and carrying freight between Kansas and Nebraska.

Stevenson returned to Minnesota in 1861 and purchased a farm on land that became Osakis in Douglas County. He married Lydia Ann Stone in March 1863 in St. Cloud, and they raised cattle, sheep, horses, and hogs until 1872. He was also the town postmaster and owned the first flour mill in the city.

While farming, Stevenson also transported goods, supplies, and people from St. Cloud to forts and new settlements in the northern Dakota Territory, maintaining the business from 1866 to 1882. As a contractor of the army, he delivered supplies to the forts and supplied them with hay and firewood. He had up to 125 mowers and the men to operate them.

He also led teams to the Black Hills, bringing out the first nuggets that showed there was gold in the hills.

He moved to Dakota Territory in May 1872 and established the DS Ranch in Emmons County, raising there until 1886. By then Stevenson owned approximately 800 head of cattle and longhorn horses and butcher’s shop. He lost about half that winter of 1886-1887.

From 1882 to 1886, Stevenson operated a butcher’s shop in Bismarck, supplying it with beef, pork, and mutton from his ranch, and established Stevenson’s post office on his ranch.

Along with ranching, Stevenson ran a freight business with up to 300 wagons, operating out of the ranch. Using mostly oxen and later Missouri mules and horses, he raced between Bismarck and Camp Meade in southern Dakota Territory.

In 1887 Stevenson moved his ranch to Morton County, where the old Deadwood Stage Road crossed the Cannonball River, about 50 miles (80 km) south of Mandan. He then gave up the freight business and operated a full-time ranch until his retirement in 1906 due to ill health. At one time, Stevenson owned as many as 1,600 head of horses and cattle.

In 1896 and 1898, Stevenson was elected to the state legislature. He was a towering figure in the chambers of the House, standing well over six feet tall and weighing over 300 pounds.

Stevenson was also active in community and county affairs as a Mason; in the Clan of the Caledonian Society of North Dakota, a Scottish organization; as postmaster; church trustee; and the first elected Treasurer of Emmons County.

After retiring from breeding, Stevenson moved to Shields in western Grant County. He died on December 28, 1908 in Dickinson and is buried in Mandan Union Cemetery.

Mayor Misdemeanor

By JAYME L. JOB

December 29 — The mayor of Bismarck, EG Patterson, was arrested on this date in 1900 for keeping a gambling house. “gambling house” in question was none other than one of Mayor Patterson’s hotels, where he had been hosting games quite publicly for some time. At the start of each legislative session, in fact, Mayor Patterson opened the gambling annex of the Sheridan Hotel for business, frankly inviting officials and visitors to the city to partake in games of chance.

Although gambling in the city is against the law, these activities were not a secret and numerous newspapers throughout the state had commented on the situation. Despite this, Mayor Patterson proved a popular figure in Bismarck and was re-elected without contest for several terms. It was the last election, however, that started the mayor’s troubles. That fall, the mayor canceled some Burleigh County elections, including that for district judge, after a fight with one of the organizers. For this reason, Judge Winchester of the Sixth District Court lost his home county, which he had held since the inception of the state.

Although from the same party, hostilities broke out between the two men. So it was no big surprise that in December the judge wrote a warrant for the mayor’s arrest and the seizure of the gaming equipment. The judge didn’t even bother the state’s attorney or the attorney general in the matter, taking upon himself the issuance of the order.

Being a close personal friend of Alexander McKenzie, one of the state’s most influential politicians and a popular figure himself, Judge Winchester had public opinion on his side. Many have criticized Patterson’s game room, “…insisting that members of the legislature should not be subjected to such temptations.” Patterson had just built a second hotel, the Northwestern, and the opening was just days away, with state lawmakers arriving for the new session. That may be why the judge waited until December to issue the warrant. The newspapers reported that there had been a “…much bitterness on all sides and indications that the political undercurrent of Slope (wouldn’t) be smooth for some time.”

The roulette table, apparently the hall’s main attraction, was seized and destroyed. At a cost of almost $1,000, it appeared that the bitterness between the two men was indeed strong.

Anton Klaus

By LANE SUNWALL

December 30 — It was on this day in 1829 that the “Father of Jamestown”, Anton Klaus, was born in raw Prussia. Like many other Germans of his time, Klaus saw great opportunity across the Atlantic and so set sail for America, arriving in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in November 1849. The mid-19th century was generally good for Green Bay, and as the city prospered, so did Anton Klaus. In the late 1850s, Anton invested in the lumber trade by buying up local sawmills. He eventually got into the shingle business, and by 1870 he was the largest shingle dealer in the country.

Poor immigrant Anton Klaus was now wealthy beyond his dreams and one of Wisconsin’s most influential men. Yet Klaus not only invested in lumber and shingles, but also in his community. In 1855, he was elected treasurer of the city and in 1868, mayor. He gave generously to community projects, striving tirelessly to improve his adopted home. However, disaster struck in 1873 with the stock market crash and subsequent depression. As Klaus’ investments crumbled one by one, the once wealthy civic leader found himself penniless.

But Klaus wasn’t one to sit back and mourn the destruction of his financial empire. In 1874, the forty-four-year-old packed up his few belongings and moved to the new frontier town of Jamestown, Dakota Territory. In Jamestown, Klaus prospered as he had in Green Bay. He opened a general store in 1878 and soon after bought a quarter section of land just south of town, divided it into lots and sold it for a profit. In 1880, Klaus owned two hotels and a sawmill. In 1882 he added a brick factory to his properties and soon Jamestown was teeming with brick houses. While he would never again reach the financial heights of his time in Green Bay, by the mid-1880s Klaus was once again a wealthy man. And once again, Klaus worked to improve his community. He invested heavily in the city’s infrastructure and was very generous in favor of local projects; donation of land and money for parks and a new county courthouse.

Thus, his death in 1897 was a blow to his family and his community. Yet Anton Klaus’ legacy lives on, alive and well in the memories of Green Bay and Jamestown, who always remember him as one of their earliest and most influential supporters. He is even immortalized in stained glass at St. James Basicilica in Jamestown.

