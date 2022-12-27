Ehsaan Noorani on his journey as a musician: Bollywood was never part of my plan, it just happened

Ehsaan Noorani has played a monumental role in putting rock music on the musical map of India and he is also a third of one of the most popular musical trios in the country, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, together they have composed music that an entire generation has grooved and grown up with. But the lead guitarist and songwriter of the great SEL trio is a rockstar in every sense of the word and is constantly busy finding new tunes and voices everywhere, even on the internet.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, he took to Instagram to entertain his fans and during this period he met several independent musicians from all over whom he is now busy collaborating with for different festivals across India , including the magnum opus Serendipity Arts Festival.

In this exclusive chat with News18, he talks about his journey in Bollywood, his work as a trio, his love for indie music and much more.

You’ve played an important role in putting rock music on the map, can we talk about what it took and what kind of journey you’ve had so far?

I started out as a rock musician and honestly Bollywood was never part of my plan, it just happened but that said, I grew up listening to a lot of Bollywood music because of my mum. However, after my stint making music for commercials and indie music, I realized that I could also try Bollywood and music that sounded authentic and proper.

Then Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy came along which was really the next step and the thing is we could have followed the trend at the time but we decided to do what we did best and then we did Dil Chahta Hai, we didn’t. to take the pressure to make it an Indian album, we only used the flute. Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe was the first Indian song to have a trance beat of the type that she did so it was organic and it was basically us reflecting our personalities which led to different things like Rock On which was probably the first Hindi film to have only rock music. So everything was a natural progression from the start.

Well, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy is synonymous with Bollywood and there’s a whole generation that grew up on the music that you all were creating, looking back, what are your main conclusions?

Well number one is getting on the big platform and number two is not having to compromise on our own creativity which was a really big thing for us and a lot of people can’t really To do. I mean you always have to do what the director or the producers want but I think we also had the chance to do it in our own way. I guess it has a lot to do with the kind of balance we have, which gave us the chance to do our part.

The thing is that a lot of people who didn’t listen to Bollywood music started listening to it after Dil Chahta Hai after that Bollywood music became cool which we were really excited about. Even now when we play songs like Kajra Re, Rock On and all, the audience really erupts and it’s so good to see. Bollywood has its own heritage and it’s great to be part of that history. The public did!

As someone who has seen it from the inside, do you think the Bollywood music scene has evolved and what more do you think can be done?

The evolution of music has different parts, one is the composition and the second is the production and the technology which have largely evolved. Compositionally, I don’t really know because a lot of things that are done many times become similar, but it has to do with demand. But having said that, I really want to point out that there is also great music, but in the past 5 years I haven’t had many mind-blowing moments listening to albums.

Let’s take a little detour to Bollywood, it’s fantastic to see the independent music scene thriving right now. What is your overall view of this?

A lot happened during lockdown, we found so many artists who were sitting at home and entertaining people non-stop. Every night on Instagram, many indie musicians were going live from their profiles and sharing such great music. I was going to live too and in the process I discovered so many bands and artists.

What were your first thoughts when you started meeting these musicians on social media?

My original thought was to just enjoy whatever they came out and I definitely did. But when I started to interact more with these guys, I felt a certain responsibility and a need to make them heard. Sure, I’ve shared their albums and stuff on social media, but when a festival like Serendipity approached me, the first thought that came to me was to showcase indie musicians from the Northeast.

The northeast region of India is a hub of talent and slowly many musicians from there are gaining momentum and taking center stage. You personally work very closely with many of them, what was your experience?

Oh, they’re all so awesome. Often they don’t know whether or not people will like their music, which makes them reluctant to put it forward, but hopefully we can give them the kind of respect an artist deserves.

Finally, can we talk a bit about the curations that you do and that you saw at the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa?

We have the Tetseo Sisters who sing tribal folk music, and then there’s the Wallang family band led by Rudy Wallang and they’re all very good. We also have a rock band from Mizoram called Avora Records and they do a lot of post-punk electronic music. Finally we have this other band called Trance Effect and they are fabulous too. It’s so nice to have this set list curated, they’re all so hardworking and down to earth.

