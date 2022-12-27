South LA parade kicks off Kwanzaa – Daily News

Akilah Lynch, left, and Pape Diouf entertain visitors during the 46th annual Kwanzaa celebration, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Leimert Park in Los Angeles. (Photo by Howard Freshman, Contributing Photographer)

The 46th Annual Kwanzaa Gwardie Parade and Celebration featured retail and entertainment on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Leimert Park in Los Angeles. (Photo by Howard Freshman, Contributing Photographer)

Participants ride in a truck displaying the Seven Principles of Kwanzaa, or Nguzo Saba in Swahili, including Umoja (unity) on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, during the 46th Annual Kwanzaa Gwardie Parade in Los Angeles. (Photo by Howard Freshman, Contributing Photographer)

Participants march down Crenshaw Boulevard on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, during the 46th annual Kwanzaa Gwardie Parade in Los Angeles. (Photo by Howard Freshman, Contributing Photographer)

People attend the 46th Annual Kwanzaa Gwardie Celebration on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 at Leimert Park in Los Angeles. (Photo by Howard Freshman, Contributing Photographer)

People attend the 46th Annual Kwanzaa Gwardie Celebration on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Leimert Park in Los Angeles. (Photo by Howard Freshman, Contributing Photographer)

Melvin McElveen leads Linda Lewis of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce in the 46th Annual Kwanzaa Gwardie Parade on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles. (Photo by Howard Freshman, Contributing Photographer)

Participants take part in the 46th Annual Kwanzaa Gwardie Parade on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles. (Photo by Howard Freshman, Contributing Photographer)

Participants take part in the 46th Annual Kwanzaa Gwardie Parade on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles. (Photo by Howard Freshman, Contributing Photographer)

Vintage cars go wild during the 46th annual Kwanzaa Gwardie Parade, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles. (Photo by Howard Freshman, Contributing Photographer)

The 46th Annual Kwanzaa Gwardie Parade rolls south down Crenshaw Boulevard on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles. (Photo by Howard Freshman, Contributing Photographer)

The 46th edition of what organizers say is the oldest Kwanzaa parade in the world was held on Monday, December 26 in South Los Angeles to mark the start of the seven-day African-American festival.

The KwanZaa Gwaride ran from Adams and Crenshaw Boulevards, then headed south on Crenshaw Boulevard for two miles to Leimert Park, ending with a festival of vendors and entertainment honoring ancestors, jazz, R&B, reggae and spoken word performances and African percussion.

The theme for this year’s event is “Kila Kitu KwanZaa” and showcased the history, origins, spirituality and impact of Kwanzaa on the African Diaspora in communities nationwide.

Kila Kitu is the Swahili term for everything.

The parade included car clubs, classic cars, skateboarders, masks and community activists.

The oba (king) of the parade will be Torre Brannon Reece, the founder and director of the FA-MLI Inc. mentorship and school art program.

The iyada (queen) was Crystal Mitchell, co-director of Recycling Black Dollars, a nonprofit that encourages support for black-owned businesses.

The theme for Kwanzaa 2022 is “Kwanzaa, Culture and Practice of Freedom: A Message and Model for Our Times”.

“This year’s Kwanzaa theme consciously focuses on the fundamental right and practice of freedom,” Maulana Karenga wrote in her annual Founder’s Message.

“I am speaking here of freedom in its inclusive sense, not only the freedom from domination, deprivation and degradation so endemic and ruinous in the world, but also the freedom to be ourselves, to to express and develop ourselves, to grow and prosper and to enter the world fullness of ourselves.

Karenga, chairman of African Studies at Cal State Long Beach, established Kwanzaa in 1966 in what he called “a bold act of self-determination.”

“Kwanzaa is and has always been also a celebration of freedom, a celebration of hearts and minds liberated from negative conceptions, the catechism of impossibilities and the forms and practices of oppression taught and imposed by a racist society,” Karenga wrote. in the founder’s message. .

“And it was and is a celebration of our freedom to see each other, to express ourselves and to sing to each other in ways that affirm our dignity, improve lives, preserve the world and set us free.”

Kwanzaa focuses on the “Nguzo Saba”, the seven principles, which are all Swahili words. Each night is dedicated to one of the principles, beginning with Umoja or Unity expressing the goal of seeking and maintaining unity in family and community.

The principle of the second night is Kujichagulia, self-determination, “to define and name ourselves, as well as to create and speak for ourselves”.

The principle of the third night is Ujima.

“One of my favorite principles is Ujima. Ujima means collective work and responsibility to build and sustain our community,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told City News Service. problems of our brothers and sisters our problems.

“I can’t think of any more time than has been needed right now as our city faces a crisis of 40,000 Angelenos sleeping rough every night. I hope this holiday season, we hug and work together for a better future for all of Los Angeles.

The other principles are Ujamaa (cooperative economy), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith).

During the week, a candelabra called Kinara is lit and ears of corn representing each child in the family are placed on a traditional straw mat.

African foods such as millet, spicy pepperballs and rice are often served. Some people fast during the holidays, and a feast is often held on the last evening.

A three-bar flag red for freedom struggle, black for unity, and green for future is sometimes displayed during the holidays.

Kwanzaa is based on Kawaida’s theory, which holds that revolutionary social change for black America can be achieved by exposing black people to their cultural heritage.

A Kwanzaa celebration will be held at Ovation Hollywood from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday. The celebration at the shopping complex formerly known as Hollywood & Highland will include free coffee and a food bar, a poetry jam by Jamai Fisher, a performance by the Ujima Dance Troupe and a children’s craft corner.

Kwanzaa celebrations will be held at the Long Beach African American Cultural Center from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday

Tuesday’s celebration will include tales from Baba the Storyteller, one of the few recognized American practitioners of the ancient art of West African storytelling known as Jaliyaa, as well as jazz, drumming and dance performances. West Africans.

A donation of $10 is suggested. Wearing a face mask is preferred.

The 34th annual Kwanzaa Celebration in Pasadena will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom and will include music and storytelling. Signup can be done at pasadena.evanced.info/signup/EventDetails?EventId=6717.