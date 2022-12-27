Bhumi Pednekar opens up on pay disparity in Bollywood, says ‘Not paid as much as her male counterpart’





Salary disparity between actresses is an issue in Bollywood that often makes headlines. Now, the controversy started when Priyanka Chopra recently spoke about it in an interview with the BBC. She mentioned that it took her 22 years to get paid as much as her male counterparts. Speaking about the same during a recent panel discussion, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Tamannah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh and Alaya F shared their views on how pay disparity continues to affect heroines’ careers. Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who recently made headlines with her recent outing Govinda Naam Mera, has opened up about the pay disparity and her statement is going viral on the internet. She suggested that change cannot come from fighting for it. According to the Indian Express report, she said, I could have as many Rs 100 or 200 crore movies as my male costar. I can be appreciated for my work, but it’s a norm that I won’t be paid as close to what it’s paid. And that won’t change with us who are fighting. It must happen in all aspects. The disparity was also in the west, but the men defended the women there. They said either they would take a pay cut or they would receive the same compensation. And even if I don’t want anyone to defend me, there has to be empathy. You have to recognize the problem. She compared the situation with Hollywood and said, “The disparity was also in the west, but the men there stood up for the women. They said either they would take a pay cut or they would receive the same compensation. She further shared how people want them to feel grateful for getting good roles. If the budget is 125 crores, the men get a good double digit, but they want me to be grateful. You came to me because I add some credibility, but they still pass it off as an opportunity. Stay tuned with us for breaking news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, Bollywood breaking news and box office breaking news Sharing is caring!





Facebook







Twitter







pinterest Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://boxofficeworldwide.com/movies-latest-news/bhumi-pednekar-opens-up-on-pay-disparity-in-bollywood-says-not-paid-as-much-as-male-counterpart/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]company.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos