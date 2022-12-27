Do cameos in Bollywood no longer work? Industry experts believe they were more significant in the 90s | Bollywood





Fans were excited when they realized brahmastra would see Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo, and this was the case when the makers of Circus used Deepika Padukone’s special song in the film as a promotional tool or Salman Khan shaking a leg in Riteish Dekhmukh’s debut film, By. There were also some nice surprises in store for the audience with guest appearances including Akshay Kumar in An action heroRanbir Kapoor in Govinda Naam MeraAnushka Sharma in To start up and Aamir Khan in Hello Venki. But, the big question remains, did those cameos help said movie perform better or attract more people to theaters or impress audiences watching them on streaming platforms? Looking at the numbers and overall fan reviews, it seems those much-vaunted cameos no longer work or generate any hype around the film these days. Trade expert Atul Mohan says a cameo certainly boosts the value of a film, it may not really help boost box office numbers. I don’t think fans will flock to theaters just to catch a glimpse of their favorite in a brief appearance. He further explains that guest appearances by A-list actors turn out to be a nice marketing tool that only helps promote an upcoming release. Also, they were more significant in the 80s or 90s. It was more of a novelty before but now stars are everywhere. Echoing a similar sentiment, trade expert Komal Natha adds: No one buys tickets because of cameos. They just add smiles to people’s faces. They act as an extra point. To think that a movie will work because of guest appearances is a misconception. A cameo cannot replace a good script. While many agree that there is some type of hype related to cameo appearances, but as observed, most releases in 2022, despite some big cameos, failed to attract audiences or ring a bell. the cash register. In fact, they are talked about individually on social networks without adding value to the performance of the films. For example, fans loved Kumars’ scene with Ayushmann Khurrana in An Action Hero and SRK’s scenes in Brahmastra were also praised. However, they didn’t quite translate to love for the film. Director Anirudh Iyer, who directed An action hero tells us, You have to be very attentive to cameos. A forced could cause the audience to instantly withdraw and disconnect from the film. But, a well-written cameo that flows naturally into the story can do wonders for the audience and enhance their viewing experience. Then there are reports of Salman Khan making an appearance in SRK’s upcoming action drama. Pathane and SRK is rumored to return the favor by making an appearance at Salmans tiger 3. While fans are excited to see if that happens, members of the fraternity believe that ultimately a film’s fate would only be decided by its content. Casting director Gautam Kishanchandani says, “If it’s a well-told story, then the cameo will be very interesting. The narrative should be compelling, and the cameo will only work if it’s put in the right way. If the film is weak, kisi ko bhi leko aao, kuch faraq nahi padega. From the actors’ perspective, Dibyendu Bhattacharya agrees that a high-profile cameo can nudge the film in the right direction. However, he is quick to add, if a movie’s script is weak, then even cameos can’t help it. Your story should be the king of the film and you should go for cameos who are equally brilliant actors.

