Margot Robbie… A poison at the box office?





It’s brutal to play in one of the most notorious flops of the year. Margot Robbie knows the feeling. Twice. The 32-year-old Oscar nominee headlined “Amsterdam” in October. The film, directed by David O. Russell, cast Robbie as a nurse in the early 20th century alongside co-stars Christian Bale and John David Washington. The film flopped, hard, and can cost his studio $80-100 million. Still, flops do happen, especially with writers like Russell who like to swing for the fences. This couldn’t happen to Robbie anymore. Could he? “Babylon,” which made Robbie a budding actress in early Hollywood, may make “Amsterdam” look successful by comparison. The film, starring Brad Pitt, grossed $3.5 million over Christmas weekend, historically a prime time for a movie opening. “Babylon” price tag, reportedly around $80 millionmeans the film will cost his studio dearly… like “Amsterdam” before it. The nation’s arctic explosion certainly didn’t help theater attendance, but that didn’t stop ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ from earning an additional $90 million over the same period. ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has grossed $855.4 million worldwide, making it the fifth highest-grossing film of 2022 after just 10 days in theaters https://t.co/Wyws7jVmQE Variety (@Variety) December 25, 2022 Make things worse? “Amsterdam” earned $6.4 million in its opening weekend, considered a terrible number at the time given its star-studded cast and Russell’s track record. This isn’t the only time a Robbie vehicle has crashed at the box office. “Birds of Prey,” the February 2020 film starring the starlet as Harley Quinn, also stalled. That film only made $84 million in the United States, an abysmal figure for a superhero-style affair. Robbie played the character once more in “The Suicide Squad” in 2021, the second attempt to bring this supervillain saga to the screen. This ensemble caper, released simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters in the second year of the pandemic, made just $55 million. Robbie was the focus of 2017’s “I, Tonya,” the dark comedy reminiscent of Tonya Harding’s infamous attack on Nancy Kerrigan. Robbie earned the first of his two Oscar nominations for the film, but it only made $30 million at the box office. His 2018 independent film, “Terminal”, doesn’t even appear on BoxOfficeMojo.com regarding its US box office results. She fared better with 2018’s ‘Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’, the Quentin Tarantino film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Pitt, but her role as Jane in ‘The Legend of Tarzan’ failed to spark a franchise. Robbie’s good looks and acting skills are not up for debate. His ability to draw a crowd is though, and it’s something his peers regularly come up against. Pitt’s presence didn’t save “Babylon”‘s box office fortunes, nor catapulted his 2022 action comedy “Bullet Train” into franchise gold. So where does that leave Robbie’s next big movie, “Barbie?” The 2023 comedy features the actress as the iconic toy, and so far the project has generated considerable buzz on social media. And that’s the difference. “Barbie” is an existing intellectual property, a toy adored over decades by generations of young girls. It doesn’t matter who plays Barbie in the movie. It will draw a crowd and surpass “Babylon” and “Amsterdam” combined. And that’s even if the film disappoints, which is always possible. Robbie’s dreadful 2022 is just the latest sign that movie stars are no longer guaranteeing ticket sales.

