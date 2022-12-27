Bhumi Pednekar opens up about pay disparity in Hollywood VS Bollywood. Read what she says





Disputes and discrimination in the pay scale between male and female actors round out the controversy on several occasions. This time, actress Bhumi Pednekar spoke about the pay disparity in Hollywood VS Bollywood. Bhumi is enjoying the success of his latest release “Govinda Naam Mera”. The film also starred Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani and was released on OTT platforms. She played the role of Vicky’s wife in the film. The Toilet actress opens up about the pay gap between Hollywood and Bollywood, a topic discussed during the roundtable with other Bollywood divas. Bhumi Pednekar’s statement against pay disparity has gone viral in entertainment news. It follows Priyanka Chopra’s discussion of the pay gap in Bollywood. Along with Tamannaah, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh and Alaya F, Bhumi took their place at the table. Bhumi has expressed her views on the pay gap, saying that even though she may have 100-200 crores in her bank account, her income will not be comparable to that of her male colleagues. According to the actress, the situation will not change if only women express themselves; something else must be done from all angles. Huma Qureshi and Rakul Preet Singh reacted to his statement. Bhumi Pednekar also explained how Hollywood in the west also has a pay gap. But their leading men defended them. Although there were inequalities here too, men fought for women. They said they would reduce their salary or maintain their remuneration. Bhumi added that although she does not need anyone to defend her, the case has not received any acknowledgment so far, according to Indian Express. She also revealed that the producers and directors were waiting for a thank you from her for being cast in their project. Bhumi differs on appearance and said they approached her because of her talent and credibility.

