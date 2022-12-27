Crown & Blake’s 7th actor was 78 – Deadline





British actor Stephen Greif, who has appeared in series such as the BBC Blake’s 7, Citizen Smith and EastEnders as well as those of Netflix The crown, is dead. Its representatives announced the news in a post on Twitter. No cause of death has been revealed. He was 78 years old. Greif’s long career has spanned theater, television and film. Born in Hertfordshire, he attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and later became a member of the National Theater Company at Old Vic and Southbank, the UK Press Association reported. Performing on stage throughout the 1960s and early 1970s, Greif moved on to television and landed the role of space commander Travis in a sci-fi adventure series. Blake’s 7. The show ran from 1978 to 1981 and also featured Gareth Thomas, Paul Darrow, Michael Keating and Sally Knyvette. Greif’s credits also included other series such as Citizen Smith, Tales of the Unexpected, Doctors, Coronation Street, Bill and EastEnders. He also appeared in an episode of ABC Hart to Hart and in ABC mini-series The last days of Pompeii. Most recently he appeared in the TNT limited series the alienist and in season 4 of The crownhe portrayed Speaker of the House Sir Bernard Weatherill. Feature credits included 2015 The golden woman2005 casanova and The reverse side of anger and 2004 Spartan. A statement from his representatives at Michelle Braidman Associates read: “With great sadness, we announce the passing of our wonderful client Stephen Greif…He will be greatly missed and our thoughts are with his family and friends.” It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our wonderful client Stephen Greif.

Her long career included numerous roles on screen and on stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End.

He will be greatly missed and our thoughts are with his family and friends x pic.twitter.com/sYcwILCvNr — Michelle Braidman Associates (@TeamBraidman) December 26, 2022

