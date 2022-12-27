How The Kashmir Files Changed the Fate of Bollywood, and Hollywood Changed the Rules-Entertainment News, Firstpost

The Indian cinema business of 2022 would be an interesting case study. It’s been a rollercoaster year for films in India, in fact, a year of extreme ups and downs. More than that, it’s the shocks and surprises it unveiled. It was a year of formulas that no longer worked and dormant hits and surprises that took the industry by storm. Until around August-September, Bollywood seemed like a sinking ship.

Even big budget movies or movies with A-listers seemed to have little or no impact on audiences.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-stars Lal Singh Chadha, which was a Hindi remake of Forrest Gump failed miserably. Made on a budget of Rs 180 crore, it managed to garner a collection of Rs 129.64 crore globally. another major Samrat Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, which was made on a huge budget of Rs 200 crore, earned only Rs 90.32 crore gross worldwide. On the contrary, Kashmir records, a low budget movie, made Rs 340.92 crore and changed the dynamics of the industry, proving that scale doesn’t matter. movies like liger, raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, who had weak storylines failed to impress the audience even though they were multi-starred whereas in the case of Amitabh Bachchan-Neena Gupta starrer Unchai, which was released in a limited number of theaters but touched audiences emotionally, it grossed Rs 47.45 crore worldwide.

It was only after the release of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 that the Indian film industry breathed a sigh of relief. With VFX by Prime Focus, corresponding to the standard of the Marvel universe, brahmastra shone at the box office with a collection of Rs 418.8 crore gross worldwide while the latter, who proved to be an entertainer with a promising star cast, garnered Rs 266.88 crore worldwide. With that, brahmastra also broke the drought in Bollywood. Starring couple Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, India’s first “superhero” film and an attempt to create India’s own Marvel Universe, was well received by audiences.

Around the same time, Southern movies and big-banner, low-budget Hollywood films seemed to be doing well at the box office. RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Sita Ramam, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, kantara surpassed Hindi films. Even Hindi remake of Malayalam movie Drishyam 2 won Rs 326.39 crore, proving that the South is a melting pot of stories and content.

The Hollywood portions this year, most of which were sequels to popular franchises, were a game-changer for the industry, making India a major overseas market for international studios. Tom Cruise-Starring Top Gun: Maverick had an Indian collection of over Rs 48 crore while Thor: Love and Thunder earned over Rs 100 crore and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earned Rs 130 crore. The Batman featuring Robert Pattinson has earned over Rs 48 crore in India. More recently, Avatar: The Way of the Water has, in fact, left behind many major Bollywood blockbusters this year. The film which continues its box office run has so far earned Rs 300 crore in India alone.

what changed

The two years of the pandemic have forced a shift from big screens to the OTT space. Not only have audiences chosen OTTs as their preferred, cheaper and convenient way to watch global cinema and content, but even movie and show makers have turned to the OTT space to release their movies.

The evolution of the sensibility of the public was also reflected in the way in which they chose to consume the contents. Formula films and superstars were not enough to attract audiences to theaters. But larger than life movies with good punchy stories did. Movies with quality visual effects also had a good run while those that offered poor quality visual effects, as in the case of Adipurush, were forced to take it to the next level (as the creators decided to push back its release to work on their visual effects technology). Hollywood movies, most of which were sequels to popular movies like Avatar, Batman, Thor and Superior gunwho already enjoy a huge fan base, had an easy run at the Indian box office and their popularity worked in their favor.

According to Indian box office report by Ormax Media, the linguistic share of the gross national box office is 35% for Hindi, 8% for Hollywood and 21% for Telugu (the highest among regional languages). This shows that Hindi dominance over the Indian box office is over and regional and Hollywood films are more accepted than ever. Compared to 2019, when Hindi’s share was 44%, Hollywood and regional cinema surely seems to be picking up the slack. Now with Mission: Impossible – Estimated Coming out early next year, India would once again prove to be a lucrative market for the Hollywood biggie.

