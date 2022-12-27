British actor Ronan Vibert dies aged 58

British actor and star of the 2013 film Save Mr. Banks, Ronan Vibert, died at the age of 58.

While Vibert was best known to modern audiences for his 2013 film, other major credits in his career include the action film Angelina Jolie Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life and Roman Polanski’s Oscar-winning holocaust drama, The pianist. Vibert has also played several other roles on the small screen, appearing on the Showtime television series The Borgias with Jeremy Irons, Sean Harris and Holliday Grainger.

Born in Cambridgeshire and raised in the Vale of Glamorgan, Vibert died on December 22, 2022. Among the many actors who came to pay their respects, his TV show co-star Gimme Gimme Gimme, Kathy Burke, tweeted: I just learned of the death of the adorable Ronan Vibert. We first worked together at the Manchester Royal Exchange in the 80s. We had a great time together.

Additionally, British actor Richard E. Grant wrote: I woke up to the shocking news that my friend and fellow actor Ronan Vibert has passed away. We first worked together in scarlet pimpernel at the end of the last century.

star of The crownJason Watkins, also added, “So sad my friend RonanVibert passed away. Numb. Youngest in our year at RADA London. He was unique. Seen things differently, so inventive. Here at Rada in Accidental death of an anarchist. Wonderful times with him. Too young. Love to Jess and her family. Rest now.

