Bhumi Pednekar on pay disparity in Bollywood: I may be appreciated for my work, but I won’t be paid as close to what my male counterpart is paid





Pednekar was on a panel discussion with Alaya F, Tamannaah Bhatia, Huma Qureshi and Rakul Preet Singh. Bhumi Pednekar (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images) By: Mohnish Singh 2022 turned out to be a great year for actress Bhumi Pednekar. She started the year with the release of her much talked about movie Badhaai Do, which received critical acclaim from various walks of life. The LGBTQ+ community also praised the film for its dignified portrayal. His next releases included Raksha Bandhan and Govinda Naam Merawhich earned it rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. As many exciting opportunities come her way, Pednekar recently opened up about the long-debated pay disparity in Bollywood. During an interview, she said that actresses are only paid one percent of the fees their male counterparts receive for the same project. Pednekar was on a panel discussion with Alaya F, Tamannaah Bhatia, Huma Qureshi and Rakul Preet Singh. Speaking of pay disparity, she said, I could have as many Rs 100 or 200 crore movies as my male costar. I can be appreciated for my work, but it’s a norm that I won’t be paid as close to what it’s paid. And that won’t change with us who are fighting. It must happen in all aspects. She added: “The disparity was also in the west, but the men there stood up for the women. They said either they would take a pay cut or they would receive the same compensation. And even if I don’t want anyone to defend me, there has to be empathy. You have to recognize the problem. The actress continued: If the budget is 125 crores, the men get a good double digit figure, but they want me to be grateful. You came to me because I add some credibility, but they still pass it off as an opportunity. Keep visiting this space again and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.easterneye.biz/bhumi-pednekar-on-pay-disparity-in-bollywood-i-may-be-appreciated-for-my-work-but-will-not-be-paid-as-close-to-what-my-male-counterpart-is-being-paid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos