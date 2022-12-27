What’s Coming to Disney+ This Week





It’s the start of a brand new week, and it’s time to take a look at what’s coming to Disney+ in Canada this week, which includes a new music special featuring music from “Encanto.” Here is the recap: Note: This list is subject to change Monday, December 26, 2022 American Dad S18 (new episode) When Principal Lewis threatens to cancel the science club, Steve takes matters into his own hands in a monstrous way. Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War S1 (New Episode) Ichigo Kurosaki returns to the world of Hollows and Soul Reapers when a new enemy appears. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 Welcome to Chippendales – Episode 7 The scandalous story of Somen Steve Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s largest male stripping empire and let nothing get in his way. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl Enter Casa Madrigal for an unprecedented concert spectacular as the original voice cast of Encanto, Oscar-winning Walt Disney Animation Studios, reunites at the Hollywood Bowl. With Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitn (as Pepa), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Mauro Castillo (as Flix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma) and special guests including legendary Colombian superstars and multiple Latin Grammy winners Carlos Vives and Andrs Cepeda, Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl transforms the historic venue into the world of animated film that has become a global phenomenon . This live-to-film concert experience, featuring an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and out-of-this-world special effects, gives viewers a front-row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters and Disney Animations Encanto songs. National Treasure – Edge of History – Episode 4 For the very first time, Jess finds herself in a puzzle-solving crisis when she can’t decipher the clue found in the latest episode. Her personal life is no less confusing as she tries to figure out if she and Liam have romantic feelings for each other. At Liam’s grandfather’s wake, Jess and her friends meet famed treasure hunter Riley Poole (from the National Treasure films) and enlist his help. Jess’s puzzle-solving skills are tested when she and Riley are caught in a deadly trap. Willow – Episode 6 An all-new sequel series to George Lucas’ 1988 fantasy adventure “Willow”. The wizard Nelwyn returns, years after rescuing the infant Empress Elora Danan, to lead a band of misfit heroes on a harrowing rescue mission through a world beyond imagination. The Montaners – New Episodes Experts dive into the day-to-day life of one of Latin America’s most famous families, the Montaners, offering insider access to the family’s intimate moments and behind-the-scenes insight into each member’s artistic career Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin S1 Jimmy Chin interviews top athletes who endure harsh conditions as they constantly face death in their endeavors that require extraordinary feats of mental and physical strength Me & Mickey Mickey Mouse invites preschoolers to laugh and play as he talks about everyday topics; featuring silly games and challenges. Big Bet S1 (new episode) The legendary casino king of the Philippines faces unfortunate events; after getting entangled in a murder case, he now faces the ultimate gamble with his life on the line. Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall S1 (New Episode) It’s the year 2062, after the Earth was devastated after an automation project failed when the KI called Artemis started a war against humanity, a girl called Empress wakes up in a research lab and tries to save the decaying world. Ben Gri S1 (New Episode) The life of Fuat Aknc, a successful and respected lawyer, changes when his daughter experiences an unfortunate event. Seeking revenge, Fuat responds to mysterious messages sent to his phone that will eventually turn his life upside down and confront him with his past amidst darkness and light. Thursday, December 29, 2022 Fleishman’s in Trouble – Episode 8 Seth throws a party. Friday, December 30, 2022 Crocodiles revealed A crocodile is much more than terrifying jaws and spectacular ambushes. As one of the most stealthy predators in the natural world, more than half of its life is spent hidden, underwater.

