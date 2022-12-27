Box office and global wink too: Southern films stole a march on Bollywood in 2022

Think back to the year that was and it’s a blur of films with a handful of outstanding blockbusters from the South punctuating the lineup, leaving this thought in the minds of many: Bollywood ceding its primacy in the Indian entertainment industry?

The spectacular success of RRR, KGF: Chapter 2and kantara, all of them on an epic scale, put mainstream Hindi cinema on their backs. Hindi biggest hit recipes, Brahmastra: Part One – Shivarepresented only a fraction of their income.

The Year Ended With SS Period Action Artist Rajamouli RRRbetting two Golden Globe nominations and five Critics Choice Awards and his song Naatu Naatube shortlisted for the Oscars.

The fact that this may be the first time an Indian film has garnered this kind of attention on the global showbiz scene has given more credence to the argument that Bollywood may be slipping down the popularity charts.

“In entertainment, you can’t overdo a tone,” said Ajit Andhare, COO of Viacom18 Studios Pictures.

Bollywood filmmakers have to strike a balance between realistic stories like Badhaai Hoand larger-than-life vintage escape offerings loved by the southern belt, Andhare said PTI.

Hindi cinema had its moments with a sci-fi fantasy show Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva(about Rs 400 crore at the box office), low budget films The Kashmir Files(over Rs 300 crore), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2(Rs 260 crore) and Drishyam 2(Rs 200 crore and counting). But that was dwarfed by reported global earnings of Rs 1,200 crore each for RRRand KGF: Chapter 2each.

At Rishab Shetty kantara, a Kannada-language film mounted on a reported budget of Rs 16 crore, has also caught the attention of moviegoers across the states and has raised more than Rs 500 crore globally since its release in September. A sequel is already in the works.

Highly discussed big budget movies like Aamir Khans Lal Singh Chadhaas well as Akshay Kumars Bachchan Paandey, Ram Sethuand Samrat Prithvirajtanked in the country’s first year open after nearly two years of the pandemic.

The last Hindi release of the year, multi-star Rohit Shettys Circusdidn’t give rise to much optimism either with its lukewarm performance at the box office.

Every movie industry witnesses flops, said business analyst Taran Adarsh.

“The fact is, one hit and ten flops… It’s not a good sign for the industry. It was a year of correction, but we hope to deliver better hits in Hindi cinema,” said Adarsh. PTI.

Not all Southern films have succeeded in upsetting the order, Adarsh ​​said, pointing to star-studded films such as Kamal Haasan. VikramNameto the Mani Ratnams Ponniyin Selvan-Iand Dulquer Salmaan starring Sita Ramwhich were well received but could not replicate the box office success of the others.

In Haasans’ eyes, the sun of the “commercial world” is currently shining on Southern cinema.

“We hope we can continue like this, but the luminescence will also turn on the other side,” Haasan said during a recent panel discussion with entertainment portal Film Companion.

After companies in the Hindi sector started paying high fees to actors, directors and production companies, the need to “succeed at all costs” diminished, Rajamouli explained in the same discussion.

“In the south it’s like swim or sink. Kamal sir said it’s changed here, now we shouldn’t be complacent. Also, having a connection with the audience is very important,” the director said.

Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, which distributed RRRin the north, echoed Rajamouli’s views and said southern cinema should be wary of corporatization.

“The wave of Southern cinema is not new. There was a time when Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi and others were extremely popular, but things have changed. Hindi cinema has made some very good films,” said Gada said. PTI.

“Later on, artists’ and technicians’ fees started to rise in Bollywood because they were delivering hits and demanding more (money), which was not the case there in the Southern industry. A similar price situation could now also occur in the South,” he said. .

Assessing what may have gone wrong for Bollywood, which for decades has been equated with India’s soft power and is seen as the cultural czar of the subcontinent, Adarsh ​​said Hindi film stars are working harder at improving their social media game rather than improving their acting skills.

“It’s about being real and delivering what the character demands. That’s where Southern actors have an advantage. They’re not very into glamour, Instagram or airport appearances. They let their work do the talking,” he added.

From the Tamil super hit of 1948 Chandralekhato Telugu titles RRRand Pushpa: the ascentthe rules of the game have changed significantly, according to film historian Amrit Gangar.

“With the market economy, middle-class consumers in India and abroad, smart harnessing of technology with the money muscle growing stronger and more powerful, the rules have changed. younger players in this game are smarter and terribly ambitious,” Gangar said.

During a recent panel discussion with digital outlet Galatta Plus, director Anurag Kashyap warned Bollywood against jumping on the bandwagon of “pan-Indian films”.

“The success will be 5 to 10%. A film like kantara and pushpa gives you the courage to come out and tell your story,” Kashyap said, adding that if filmmakers try to use that as a formula and put together a project “that’s when it starts heading for disaster.”

Andhare hopes the lessons learned from 2022 will lead to many changes in the Hindi film circuit.

As the discussion continues and excitement builds about whether RRRwill actually win an international award, said film critic Saibal Chatterjee, “RRR is not a cinema. It’s a computer-generated circus. If it gets passed off as what India is going to be portrayed in cinema, it will be really sad,” Chatterjee said. PTI.

Industry insiders admit that the success of Southern films is also a factor of OTT platforms opening up subtitled and dubbed films to new audiences.

The first glimpse of things to come was in 2015 when the first part of Rajamoulis Telugu’s epic fantasy Baahubali: the beginningreleased. The second part, Baahubali: the conclusionreleased in 2017 to greater acclaim. In 2018 came KGF: Chapter 1.

The Southern juggernaut has gained further momentum with last year Pushpa: the ascent.

Bollywood has pinned its hopes on several biggies slated for release in 2023. These include star Shah Rukh Khan PathaneSalman Khans tiger 3and Someone’s brother, someone’s life.