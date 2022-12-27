Young PEI actress gets her first major role in Hallmark Christmas





Morgan Saunders has an infectious energy about her, whether she’s showing off her latest dance moves at home or auditioning online for a director she sparks. It’s easy to see how the 10-year-old landed a role in the Hallmark movieTwasThe Night Before Christmaswhich airs this holiday season on CTV and the Hallmark Channel. “It’s the first big thing I’ve ever booked,” said Morgan Saunders. “It was very, very fun and cool. It was such a big project,” she said. She spent about a month in Ottawa filming scenes with lead actors Torrey Devitto and Zane Holtz. Saunders starred as Josie Avery, Holtz’s daughter. The film is about an actress (Devitto) who takes charge of a town’s Christmas play while dealing with a controversial question about the true author of a famous poem. Morgan Saunders had her hair done on a set in Nova Scotia recently for the movie Hailey Rose, which is due out in the fall of 2023. (Submitted by Linda Saunders) Morgan’s mother, Linda Saunders, said she was with Morgan the entire time on set. “It was a great experience in every way, it was fun watching her do what she loves and what she worked so hard for,” Linda said. She said Morgan loves a challenge, whether it’s math, chess or acting. “You have to put so many things together to create a good scene, and she can just step into her character and play naturally,” Linda said. Hairdressing, makeup and even a school tutor Morgan, who starred in commercials and TV shows on P.EI before this big role, couldn’t believe how big the production was and the amount of staff around to help her play the role of Josie. “They do the clapper board and say action, they change the camera angle about 10 times,” she said. Prince Edward Island actor Morgan Saunders with lead actors Torrey Devitto, left, and Zane Holtz. (Submitted by Linda Saunders) She said there was plenty of time between scenes where she could do crafts, eat catered meals. She even had a private tutor to help her with her schoolwork. She was the only child on set most of the time. She is taking acting classes online at the LeBlanc School of Acting in Vancouver. Julian LeBlanc, the school’s CEO, worked with Morgan and said she was “a hardworking professional” who competed against 100 other child actors for the Hallmark role. “Morgan came to us with so much raw, natural talent,” he said. “She beat many, many people for this role.” Morgan Saunders says she likes acting because it makes her think. (Submitted by Linda Saunders) The pandemic has allowed Morgan to audition for many roles as many companies have shifted to online auditions. Now most directors have stuck to it and that means Morgan auditions for roles almost every week. She recently wrapped a film in Nova Scotia, which will be released next fall. Morgan said she’s enjoying the home life, but hopes she’ll land more roles and maybe even an award one day. “My goal is to kind of walk on a red carpet or something or win an award,” she said.

