Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister reacts to new allegations that the actor was murdered | Bollywood
Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took to Instagram and reacted to the new claims about the actor’s death. Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai in 2020. Recently, a person who was present at the morgue, where the actor’s body was kept and examined, said that it was not a suicide but murder. Read also : Sushant Singh Rajput’s body had marks of beatings and wounds, morgue staff reveal: ‘I said it was not suicide but murder’
Reacting to which, in a message, Sushant’s sister, Shweta, urged the Central Bureau of Investigation to look into the new allegations regarding her brother’s death. She said: If there is any truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really diligently examine it. We have always believed that you would investigate fairly and tell us the truth. Our hearts aches not to find a solution yet.
In a new interview with TV9 Marathi, mortuary worker Roopkumar Shah, who was present when the actor’s body was brought in for the autopsy, quoted by TV 9 Hindi as saying, After Sushant’s death, five bodies were were brought in for the autopsy. We were told there was a VIP body inside, but we didn’t know that earlier. When I saw Sushant’s body, I told the old people that I didn’t think it was suicide but murder. That’s why we have to work the same way. But I was told that you do your job and I will do mine. My job was to cut and sew the body, which I did. This whole autopsy should have been filmed, but sir said he wanted to work on the photographs and turn over the body as soon as possible. That’s how we did the autopsy at night.”
“When the clothes were taken off, there were beating marks on the body. There were wound marks in two or three places on the neck. It looked like the hands and legs were broken from the beatings. There were deep wound marks on the body. The filming of the video was supposed to take place, but whether it happened or not, the seniors were also asked to work only on the photos. So we worked on that, “said he added.
Sushant’s death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has been ruled a suicide. Previously, the murder angle had been ruled out. However, no closure report has been filed by the agency to date.
