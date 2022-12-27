It’s a Small World Boats Turning Black, Disney-Cast Members’ Union Negotiations to Resume in January, Disneyland Website Adds Courtesy Notice, and More: Daily Recap (12/26/22)





We bring you lots of stories every day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed something on our feed, we’ve collected all of our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your daily recap for Monday, December 26, 2022. magic kingdom The boats in his little world are absolutely filthy, further emphasizing the sorry state of maintenance at Walt Disney World. EPCO Brett Owens, Disney Fine Artist and Graphic Designer at Disney Live Entertainment, has released previews of several new artworks set to debut for the 2023 EPCOT International Arts Festival. Walt Disney World Resort Hotels Further demolitions are underway at the former ESPN Club building at Disneys BoardWalk as it is transformed into The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers.

Carousel Coffee signage has been installed inside Disneys BoardWalk Inn. New Merchandise A new 25th anniversary puzzle of Hercules has arrived at Walt Disney World as part of the Disney Parks Signature Puzzle Collection.

New maDe kiosk designs featuring Disneys Animal Kingdom are now available for earphone cases, watch straps and phone cases.

A new 2023 light-up ear headband just debuted at Walt Disney World as part of the Disney Parks 2023 Dated Collection.

An all-new MagicBand+ from Greatest in the Galaxy Star Wars is now the final MagicBand available at Walt Disney World Resort. Other Walt Disney World News Contract negotiations between Walt Disney World and the six Cast Member unions will resume in early January 2023.

A recent study found that nearly one in five Disney Park visitors went into debt to be able to visit one of the parks, but 71% say they have no regrets about the decision to visit Walt Disney World. Disneyland Resort followed the lead of Walt Disney Worlds and added a courtesy section to its Know Before You Go page on the official website. A new report from the South China Morning Post suggests China’s borders will reopen to the world on January 8 for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Disney+ The end of the year is almost upon us, and we’ve been looking forward to everything that’s coming to Disney+ in 2023. That’s all for today; we hope you enjoyed this daily recap. Thanks for stopping by and see you tomorrow! Related Items: Reconstruction of the stairwell in progress for the villas of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Universal Studios Hollywood’s New Classic Monsters Apparel Collection Using MagicBand+ to Enter Disneyland Resort Theme Parks

