



The year 2022 is coming to an end and the year 2023 is fast approaching. From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, 2022 has seen several big weddings. So without further ado, let’s take a look back at the best big Bollywood weddings of 2022- Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor After dating for nearly 5 years, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022 at their Vastu residence in Bandra. Instead of a big wedding, the two decided to marry in an intimate ceremony with family and friends. Later, the couple greeted the media together. Alia and Ranbir were seen pairing up in ivory outfits. 2. Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar Another high-profile Bollywood marriage of the year remains filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar and actress Shibani Dandekar. After dating for years, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar finally decided to wed in an intimate ceremony on February 19. While Farhan was seen wearing a black tuxedo, Shibani, on the other hand, was seen in her glamorous red dress. Many Bollywood celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty and Amrita Arora among others were also seen attending the wedding. 3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Fukrey duo Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are yet another famous Bollywood couple who got married in 2022. After dating for years, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal finally decided to get married this year in October. Apparently, the couple had already registered their marriage years ago before COVID, but they officially came out this year after the two tied the knot in the presence of friends and family in a traditional intimate wedding. 4. Vikrant Massey – Sheetal Thakur Ali Fazal’s co-star Vikrant Massey also got married this year to the love of his life, Sheetal Thakur. The couple decided to register for their wedding on Valentine’s Day. The two eventually tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 18. 5. Mouni Roy – Suraj Nambiar Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy also decided to settle down this year in January. After dating for years, actress Mouni Roy finally married her boyfriend and businessman Suraj Nambiar on January 27. The two got married at the Hilton Goa Resort in Goa. 6. Mohit Raina and Aditi And just like Mouni Roy, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor Mohit Raina got married to Aditi Sharma in a silent wedding ceremony in the new year 2022. The actor broke the news of his wedding after sharing a series of photos from her wedding with Aditi. . 7. Hansika Motwani – Sohail Kathuriya Another big wedding of the year remains the wedding of Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuriya. After dating the other for some time, actress Hansika Motwani got married to businessman Sohail Kathuriya on December 4. The couple exchanged vows in Jaipur. 8. Karishma Tanna – Varun Bangera Besides Mouni Roy, actress Karishma Tanna also married businessman Varun Bangera this year. Before getting married, the couple also had a secret engagement last year. It’s a wrap! READ ALSO: Drishyam 2 to Gangubai: Top 5 Hit Bollywood Movies of 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lehren.com/entertainment/bollywood/alia-ranbir-to-ali-richa-big-fat-bollywood-weddings-of-2022/155957/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos