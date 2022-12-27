‘Babylon’ Actress Li Jun Li Says She’d Be ‘Lost’ Without Therapy





Despite years of doing classical Chinese dance as a child and even attending the famous High School of Music and Arts and Performing Arts where she learned tap, jazz, ballet and hip-hop , actor Li Jun Li (or LiLi, as her friends know her) didn’t necessarily call herself a dancer today. I loved it, she said. But I haven’t danced for a long time. Talk to her long enough, however, and you might feel like she’s not. exactly the case. Because to hear LiLi say it, dance has always been there when she needed it. Take, for example, the early days of the pandemic, when gyms and studios were closed overnight. Like many of us, LiLi turned on her laptop to sweat it out at home. His favorite exercises? Yoga, cycling and maybe you guessed it dancing. 9: The age at which Lili moved with her family to New York and when she started taking classical Chinese dance lessons. More Women’s Health The lockdown was such an adjustment that I started taking dance lessons in my own apartment, like with the Broadway Dance Center or live lessons from Peridance, she says, returning to her childhood passion. Then there’s her role in director Damien Chazelles’ drama Old Hollywood. Babylon (in theaters now), in which she stars as a performer named Lady Fay Zhu (inspired by legendary movie star Anna May Wong). Once again, LiLis’ experience in motion came in handy. It was a full-loop moment, she says of the film. It was the dancing I did as a kid, the singing I did as a teenager, and then the drama school I attended as an adult, it all came together . And so, as it turns out for LiLi: Once a dancer, always a dancer. Here are some of the other techniques Lili relies on to feel on top of her game: Set your mood with music I can’t meditate because I have a short attention span, but I like to listen to a lot of music. It helps me escape and keep my mind from spiraling. If I’m feeling a little depressed, I listen to something upbeat. It works like a charm. Whenever I go on vacation, my mother always says in Chinese, Play happily. I keep that in mind all the time, whatever I do. Talk to a pro I feel like everyone can benefit from therapy. Growing up, it was really hard for me to find ways to fit in, both with my own parents and socially with American culture. If there was no therapy, I would be completely lost. This article originally appeared in the January/February 2023 issue of Women’s health. Sign up for our WH+ membership program to subscribe, get unlimited site access and unlock our exclusive guides and fitness challenges. Amy Wilkinson is an entertainment editor who also specializes in health and wellness. When not editing or writing, she can be found teaching Pilates as a fully certified instructor.

