“Call the Midwife” Recap: Season 12 Holiday Special

Even as Christmas approaches, nothing is going well in Poplar after the train accident that devastated the neighborhood. While Trixie has returned from witnessing her godmother’s death in Italy, Sister Hilda has left Poplar and will not return. Matthew brought a Christmas tree to Nonnatus House, but even this one is a bit crooked.

So Fred decides to hold a talent show to bring everyone together and raise money for those affected by the train wreck. Violet, Lucille, Cyril, Reggie and Tim, who is home for the holidays, go to help.

Tim, a medical student, also helps in the maternity ward, which has moved to a new building. When he meets Susan Mullucks, who was left with shortened limbs as a result of a thalidomide morning sickness drug her mother, Rhoda, took during her pregnancy, he begins to question her unshakeable faith in medicine.

Susan is at the clinic because Rhoda is pregnant again. Rhoda learns from Shelagh that Susan is not participating in the community’s upcoming Christmas pageant and confronts the dominatrix Mrs. Avis, who is in charge of the pageant. Avis makes excuses for Rhoda’s rage.

Rhoda is also angry with her husband, Bernie: his adoration of Susan and his anger at the world’s treatment of her have led him to frequent the pub and the bottle. He even wants to accept a settlement from the company that made the drug thalidomide to earn some money immediately, rather than continuing to accept payments that will add up more in the long run. He has at least one good idea for Christmas: buy a dollhouse for Susan.

Cindy is looking for any type of house. Early release from prison for good behavior, she is pregnant and is going to get married, but her fiancé Andreas has disappeared. When she visits the apartment they shared, she finds a new family living there and a Christmas card from Andreas waiting for her with a meager amount of money.

She goes looking for accommodation and writes down the information about the owner of the Buckle General Store window. Reggie sees her shivering with cold and goes to offer her her winter coat, but she has already disappeared. She eventually finds a room in a seedy house, where she is overburdened; the landlady doesn’t want officials to visit the condemned structure and so insists that Cindy move out before she has her baby. Cindy assures him that she is not due until Easter. She turns to prostitution to make rent.

Cindy is eligible for government assistance, but she struggles to access it because she does not have the documents she needs to complete the application forms. She is also black, the daughter of a British mother who was sent to a mental hospital and an American soldier father, and so a social services worker doubts that she is even a British citizen. But she is determined to provide a good life for her future child and buys baby clothes and knitting patterns from Violet.

Nancy continues to want to build a good life for her daughter Colette and has bought a television so they can watch it together. But there isn’t enough space in the bedroom she shares with Trixie, given their two clothing collections, so Sister Monica Joan offers to install the television in her bedroom.

Nancy’s closeness to Trixie leads Matthew to ask her for a favor. He’s going to propose to Trixie, but he needs to know her ring size. Nurse Crane and Sister Julienne soon learn of the upcoming proposal as well, and Julienne warns Matthew that when Trixie was previously engaged she was disappointed with the ring. Unfortunately, Matthew has already bought one.

With the snow falling, Susan Mullucks stays home after school: she’s smarter than most of the other students at her school for the disabled, which she has to attend, and it’s a long bus ride . Dr. Turner admits the situation isn’t ideal, but he can’t make the Mullucks’ decisions. Rhoda refuses to take iron supplements despite her anemia during her pregnancy, fearing that any medication will affect the baby, as with Susan.

Susan is learning to use new prosthetic legs, but she’s still unsteady. So when she walks outside to watch her brother having a snowball fight, she falls and breaks her head, and has to go to the hospital. Rhoda blames herself for not looking; his other children are upset by his obsessive attention to Susan. Dr. Turner sends her to the maternity ward to avoid stress while waiting for the birth of her next child.

Cindy is also about to give birth, and her landlady kicks her out when her waters break – at least paying her the rent and telling her to go to the hospital. Instead, Cindy wanders through the snow, looking for help. She finally finds some when she screams and Nurse Crane and Miss Higgins, rehearsing a talent show that Crane reluctantly acquiesced to, hear her.

Cindy is too far away to be taken to the clinic, so Nurse Crane delivers the baby at Miss Higgins’ house. Miss Higgins collects Cindy’s meager belongings from her old flat and sets out to help Cindy fill out forms to receive government assistance.

The Mullucks men are also in the snow when Rhoda goes into labor. Bernie lost Susan’s dollhouse, having been drunk when he picked it up. He and his son find it smashed in a garbage truck.

Bernie is also drunk when he bursts into the clinic to see Rhoda. Trixie intercepts him and offers to take him to AA, but she first brings him to his and his children’s house for Christmas Eve, getting him into the back of Matthew’s car. Matthew’s plan to propose is thwarted.

Rhoda tells Shelagh during her labor that she doesn’t want the baby to come. Shelagh gets her talking – her struggles with Susan, her fears – and a boy, loved and wanted, is born. Rhoda names him Patrick, after Dr. Turner, in honor of his fights on behalf of children with thalidomide.

Matthew, having witnessed Trixie’s anger at seeing the ruinous effects of alcoholism on Bernie, goes out and buys a new dollhouse for Susan. Back at Nonnatus House, when he tries to propose to Trixie again, Shelagh interrupts him at the decisive moment.

Sister Frances, meanwhile, is called to attend a birth in a garment factory where a young South Asian woman who speaks little English lives. The baby is born healthy, but the placenta does not appear, so Frances calls for help at a nearby phone booth. She falls off her bike in the snow as she rushes back to the woman, breaking her arm. Lucille arrives and they save the mother together before Lucille sends the mother and Frances to the hospital.

Frances worked tirelessly to fill Sister Hilda’s place in addition to her own duties. Sister Julienne sends him to Chichester to rest and recuperate until his arm is healed.

Bernie attends an AA meeting with Trixie and talks about his love for Susan and the difficulties it causes.

At the talent show, Susan joins the Turner children in a performance, taking part in a Christmas pageant after all. Reggie wanted to play guitar, but gets nervous when the time comes. Cindy encourages him and ends up sitting on stage with her newborn baby, smiling at Reggie as he performs.

After all this, Matthew finally proposes to Trixie next to the Thames. Fearing that she doesn’t like the ring, he throws it aside after showing it to her – and she rushes to fetch it in the mud.