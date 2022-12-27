TSX Entertainment launches app to take over Times Square | Company





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 27, 2022– TSX Entertainment unveils the TSX app, a pioneering integrated mobile entertainment platform. Launched just in time for New Year’s Eve, the app’s first major feature – PixelStar, allows users to easily upload content to view on a larger-than-life 18,000 square foot screen that spans the facade of the TSX Broadway building in Times Square. Now anyone with a smartphone, anywhere on the globe, can take over Times Square at any time of the day. This press release is multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221226005055/en/ You can download the TSX application from http://tsx.live (Photo: BusinessWire) It’s a whole new way for anyone to enjoy their 15 seconds of fame. The experience is breathtaking and has to be seen to be believed, said TSX co-CEO Nick Holmstn. The launch of our app introduces a new digital canvas by individuals, innovators and artists. Key features at launch include: – Easy to use interface and content download feature – Content planning – Social sharing capabilities with a free digital keepsake – Push notifications to see Times Square content display in real time User-generated content published through PixelStar will reach up to 400,000 daily visitors to the site and be amplified globally through the TSX app. According to Times Square Alliance, Times Square receives 8 billion annual social impressions. The PixelStar-powered screen opens to reveal the first permanent scene overlooking Times Square and will include seamlessly integrated latency-free audio. TSX will reinvigorate the entertainment heritage of Iconic Places by showcasing up-and-coming trendsetters and global icons bringing the defining moments of pop culture to the most pedestrianized corner of the Western Hemisphere. TSX will create performance and tent drops and host flagship events across the music, fashion, film, sports, gaming and lifestyle verticals with its strategic programming partner, Roc Nation. Scheduled to open to the general public in 2024, TSX Entertainment will be the ultimate entertainment destination where fans can witness epic events and experience defining artists first-hand. The 74,000 square foot space includes recording studios, an iconic supper club, galleries, restaurants, bars, rooftop terraces and immersive experiences integrated with the TSX app and TSX Metaverse. You can download the TSX application from http://tsx.live or directly from the App Store or Google Play. Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221226005055/en/ CONTACT: TSX Johanna Hoopes, [email protected] KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY ENTERTAINMENT ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT AUDIO/VIDEO OTHER ENTERTAINMENT DIGITAL MARKETING SOCIAL MEDIA SOURCE: TSX Entertainment Copyright BusinessWire 2022. PUBLISHED: 12/27/2022 08:00 AM / DISK: 12/27/2022 07:59 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221226005055/en

