Adele tickets, Formula 1 passes and a private meal at Nobu: Caesars offers $ 5 million Emperor package

Caesars Entertainment has unveiled its “Emperor Package” for the first Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix next year and the gambling conglomerate has managed to keep the prize to just $5 million.

The package includes: a dozen passes to the Paddock Club throughout the race week, tickets to see Adele in concert at Caesars Palace, five nights in a 4,700 square foot terrace suite overlooking the racetrack, 24-hour butler service, use of a Rolls-Royce chauffeur, and private dining with Michelin-starred chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

There will be a VIP host to coordinate everything for Emperor Package guests, including nights at OMNIA Nightclub and Qua Baths & Spa at Caesars Palace.

George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday November 5

The Villa also includes an outdoor Zen garden with a Japanese onsen tub, pool table, full bar, outdoor kitchen, as well as a sauna and private spa treatment room, not to mention a private elevator.

The extravagant vacation is five times more expensive than a similar Wynn Las Vegas deal unveiled in November, and potentially more expensive packages could be in store for Las Vegas in 2024, when the city hosts its first Super Bowl.

The Las Vegas race is expected to be the most expensive sporting event on Formula 1’s calendar next year. Pricing starts at $500 for a three-day general admission pass. These seats were only added after fans complained that hotels were planning to buy huge blocks of tickets and repackage them into entertainment experiences ranging from $100,000 to $1 million.

Adele is featured at the opening night of ‘Weekends With Adele’ at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18 in Las Vegas. Those who spend $5 million on the Emperor package will get two tickets to see his sold-out show

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa serves sake at Nobu’s grand opening ceremony at Paris Las Vegas on April 27 in Las Vegas, where lucky Emperor Package guests will receive a private meal

Those who spend $5 million on the Emperor package will get five nights in a 4,700 square foot penthouse suite overlooking the racetrack

The Villa also includes an outdoor Zen garden with a Japanese onsen tub, pool table, full bar, outdoor kitchen, as well as a sauna and private spa treatment room, not to mention a private elevator.

There will be a VIP host to coordinate everything for Emperor Package guests, including nights at OMNIA nightclub and Qua Baths & Spa (pictured) at Caesars Palace

Before tickets first went on sale in November, grandstand seating started at $2,500.

F1, owned by the American company Liberty Media, will be the first promoter of the night race on November 18 which will use the famous landmarks of Vegas and rush on the Strip.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told The Associated Press at the time that “in terms of price positioning, we’re going to be among the best because it’s Las Vegas and it’s the nature of the customer who comes to Las Vegas. Vegas”.

“Formula 1 has a certain positioning in relation to the type of sport it is about,” Domenicali told the AP. “We’re going to deliver the biggest show in the world as a statement of F1. That needs to be recognized and in terms of price positioning we’re going to be among the best because it’s Las Vegas and it’s the nature of the customer that comes to Vegas.

“There will be opportunities for people who want to pay less, to spend less. As always in life, it’s the market that takes the price, and then on our side, it’s the responsibility to bring a great event.

Based on an explosion of popularity in the United States created by the Netflix docudrama “Drive to Survive”, F1 in May made Miami its second annual race in the country. Next year, Las Vegas will make three stops in the United States and five in total in North America with Montreal and Mexico City.

The first Las Vegas Grand Prix will send 50 drivers on a 3.8-mile circuit

There was a price clash at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, and Las Vegas is going to cost even more. F1, owned by the American company Liberty Media, will be the first promoter of the night race on November 18 which will use the famous landmarks of Vegas and rush on the Strip.

Earlier this year, Liberty Media bought a 39-acre strip for $240 million to build pit lanes, paddocks and hospitality, and CEO Greg Maffei said on Saturday that the costs of setting up of such a spectacle in a flagship city are evident in the ticket prices.

“As this is our race as a promoter, we want to make it a showcase of what can be done across all races. We want to capitalize on the fan interest, which is huge in the United States, the demand is massive,” Maffei told AP and predicted the tickets would “sell out within hours.”

“For us as a company, this will be the biggest race in terms of revenue. It will also be the most expensive race in terms of costs,” Maffei added. “It’s just the nature of the event, the scale and nature of Vegas.” We will try to create economical choices for fans, not all fans can afford top dollar, we understand. It’s an expensive place to operate and we will try to take advantage of the great things Vegas has to offer.

A general view as the car of Sergio Perez of Mexico and Red Bull is set up during the launch party for the 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 5

The glitz and glamor that F1 has in mind was showcased at the November launch party.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and fellow drivers Sergio Perez and Alex Albon were brought in for a demonstration of their F1 cars on the Strip, and Albon said he was the only stranger who approached, saying: “You you’re that guy from Netflix.” They don’t even know my name.

Perez told the AP he expects the Las Vegas race to be the “biggest sporting event in the world next year” and Haas team boss Guenther Steiner couldn’t even not believe that the event was happening.

He said when he heard about Las Vegas, he thought “really?” on the Strip. How are we going to race cars here? But Vegas can make it happen.

The ‘Launch Party’ began in early November when an F1 car raced the casino floor of The Wynn and featured a full day of events including a pit stop challenge, driver appearances, a drone show above Caesars Palace and a VIP afterparty with Swedish DJ Alesso at a three-level nightclub inside Caesars.

An Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula 1 racing team car burns on the Las Vegas Strip during the Las Vegas Grand Prix launch party, ahead of the 2023 Inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, at Caesars Palace , in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 5

During the driver’s demo run, Hamilton’s car broke down and he had to drive home. His car had to be pushed back.

But the “Launch Party” is a sample of what F1 thinks it can do to make next year’s Las Vegas race worth the price of admission.

Hamilton is unsure where the entry-level $500 Vegas standing room ticket ranks among other F1 races, but noted that costs have risen for consumers.

“It’s getting more and more expensive and less and less accessible to attend our events, and I don’t think that’s a good thing,” Hamilton told the AP.

But with three stops next year across the United States, F1 believes it has options and experiences for every type of fan at different price points. And on the current path, Vegas plans to be as glamorous as Monaco, maybe more.

“What we want to create is to have different races with different personality, with different characteristics, with different fans, with different prizes, with different expectations,” Domenicali said. “If all Grands Prix were equal, it wouldn’t be what we wanted. I think what we are going to present to our fans in Vegas will be unique and in the United States we are only scratching the surface of what we can do.