Rose Music Center Announces 2022 Profits of $1.2 Million





They’re the ones who advertise and market our facility, and they understand the live music industry, so they’re able to make sure we get the bands people want to see,” Gore said. It’s the combination of the management of MEMI and the way the city maintains the place. The city cares about making sure our customers have the best possible experience, and I think we’re giving it to them. Last summer, artists from Earth, Wind and Fire and Buddy Guy to Sheryl Crow and Air Supply performed at the site. Construction of the $19.3 million music center, at 6800 Executive Blvd., began in 2013 and the Rose opened in 2015. The facility was funded through tax increment financing (TIF ), according to city officials. Councilman Mark Campbell played a vital role in the creation of The Rose. Campbell said the original idea to build a concert hall came from a brainstorming session in 2012 between him and a few of his friends who had ties to the music industry, with the aim to use the space on Executive Boulevard in a way that would benefit the community. Following calls and meetings with MEMI executives and numerous industry and development professionals, Campbell was intrigued and ready to take the idea to the next level. I paid to have plans and artists’ renderings made, I met with engineers, he said, adding that his experience in the private sector in business allowed him to gather preliminary documents for his pace and at his own expense to propose the concept to the board. I pitched the idea to the board and it took an hour and 20 minutes; that’s the amount of data and information I had prepared, Campbell said. From there, the city council voted to begin evidence-based research on the prospect. Construction began the following year and the rest is history. I couldn’t be prouder. It was truly a community effort; the community supported him, they took the risk and the risk paid off, Campbell said. The venue is truly a first-class consumer experience; it’s a nice setup. Gore said the facility itself is as much of an attraction for patrons as the acts that take place there. When you go to The Rose you really feel like it’s a night out. People have told me that they come to see shows at The Rose, not even because they are interested in the band, but because of the experience; it’s fun, he said. I think all of that combined contributes to its success. In addition to serving as amenities for the community, profits generated from the site fund other assets in the city, Gore said. It helps us pay for parks and things like that without needing to have a recreation tax like a lot of other cities have, he said. It’s a great revenue generator for the city. Acts announced in 2023 on the site include Chicago in May and Buddy Guy again in late July. More will be announced early next year.

