Finneas defends Billie Eilish over 10+ year age gap with boyfriend | Entertainment
Finneas has defended Billie Eilish over her 10-year age gap with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.
The 25-year-old musician defended his younger sister Billie, 21, after someone reposted one of her TikTok videos and criticized her relationship with the neighborhood leader.
On Monday (26.12.22) he replied: ‘I want my sister to be happy and safe, and she is a 21 year old adult who is fully entitled to make her own life decisions.’
Last month, Finneas – who co-writes and produces all of Billie’s music – responded to the ‘nasty’ hitmaker’s relationship and insisted he just wants the best for her.
He said, “Look, as long as she’s happy. I’m happy!”
Billie has previously insisted that she thinks Jesse is the hottest f****** f***** in the world.
She added in a chat with Vanity Fair that she was addicted to skin touch all the time.
Billie said: I managed to get to a point in my life where not only was I known to someone I thought was the hottest f****** f***** in the world , but I pulled his a * *.
As she asked everyone in the room to applaud her, Billie added: Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I shot her a** all me! I did this shit. I locked that fucking shit up.
I just need to touch the skin all the time, touch, cuddle and cuddle and everything about the skin is really important to me.
Billie and Jesse were rumored to be dating in mid-October when they were spotted holding hands at a Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios used the holiday to comment on their age gap, Billie dressing up as a baby version of herself, while Jesse wore an old man disguise.
And although she found love scary, Billie recently said her relationship with Jesse was one of the reasons she wanted to cry tears of joy over her career success.
She admitted: I could bawl my eyes out thinking about it.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos