Entertainment
Adele, Lizzo, more things that made us happy in 2022
Happy (almost) new year.
Its been a doozy. And we are happy to have 2022 behind us: there was much sadness as the coronavirus pandemic continued, political tribes remained fractured and artists most treasured. But amidst all the grief came some much-needed moments of joy.
So here are our staff’s picks of the things that have made us happy over the past 12 months, from entertainment to an exciting movie, a touching YouTube channel, a hilarious TV show, a great album or a concert to set the stage. over the year. And I hope there will be many more as we usher in 2023.
‘Abbott Elementary’
The ABC sitcom is my comfort watch. I wish seasons had more than 20 episodes. The children’s comedy and woes facing public school educators are real, but the mockumentary style puts a fun twist on it. Plus, the characters are so adorable. (Even you, Tariq.)Naledi Ushe
‘Abbott Elementary’ sparks fan excitement:Quinta Brunson Talks ABC Comedy
“Better Call Saul” Series Finale
It’s a wonder AMC’s Breaking Bad spinoff, starring Bob Odenkirk as mall lawyer Saul Goodman, was any good at all, regardless. But with the finale of its sixth and final season in August, the show cemented its status as a staple, turning one last shared cigarette in a federal prison Supermax into one big romance. Barbara VanDenburgh
‘You better call Saul’:Prepare for heartbreaking moments in the final season
Adele in Las Vegas
After nine months of waiting, questions, changing travel plans and worrying about ticket status, I confess I cried when she finally took the stage on November 18 and sang the first word of “Hello.” His residency exceeded my expectations, and the dramatic production elements during Skyfall and “Set Fire to the Rain” really aren’t spectacular hyperbole. Melissa Ruggieri
Following:Adele begins her Las Vegas residency with emotion and tells fans ‘thank you for coming back to me’
“Golden age”
Watching this elite HBO drama unfold at the peak of the year was the perfect form of escapism. The intricate outfits, diverse cast, and loose historical context kept me tuned in and provided fun weekly conversation for my group chat. Elise Brisco
Following:‘Gilded Age’ Star Denee Benton Brings ‘Authentic’ Black Representation to HBO Period Drama
Brandi Carlile x Indigo Girls Concert
I’m a huge fan of Brandi (I literally cried the first time I saw her in concert) and my mom raised me and my sister with the Indigo Girls, so when I saw them touring together earlier this year I knew we had to go. And let me say, it’s a memory I will cherish forever. My mom, sister and I are singing “Closer to Fine” at the top of our lungs, the power of hearing Brandis’ latest album live (which my mom is now also obsessed with) and the joy of getting the three of us together for a such a special and intergenerational occasion. Pure queer joy! Sara Moniuszko
“Kimberly Akimbo”
There was plenty to be grateful for on the New York stages this year, from Heather Headley’s galvanic turn like the witch in In the woods for Lea Michele and Julia Benkos very different but equally fantastic takes on Fanny Brice in the first Broadway revival of Funny Girl. But there’s one show I can’t stop thinking about, and that’s Kimberly Akimbo. The new Broadway musical takes an unusual premise about a 16-year-old girl (Victoria Clark) who ages four and a half times faster than normal and turns it into a hugely funny and moving reflection on death, family and life at most. . patrick ryan
“Michael’s Best Life”
This Youtube channel featuring Michael (the ever-effervescent clerk at my local Gelsons grocery store) is based in Los Angeles. But it gives a universal reminder to savor life, good food and family, and to sing a good show tune at every opportunity. This year, Michael ventured out with a camera to visit New York and Hawaii, never forgetting to greet his Michael team of followers every step of the way. Its been a trip filled with joy.Bryan Alexander
‘Blue’
I became a mother in late 2021, and by mid-2022 so many of my parent friends and fellow TV critics had been pestering me (pun intended) to watch Disney+’s beloved animated preschool series “Bluey ” in which I dove, sometimes allowing my baby to watch too. When I say the show, about a lively Aussie family that happens to be dogs, is one of the best shows on TV, I don’t just mean one of the best kids shows. Not only did it accurately capture the experience of parenthood in episodes that brought me to tears, a grown woman, but it’s also consistently hilarious and exceptionally well-written. Television writers everywhere could learn from the little blue dogs down below who keep so many parents sane.Kelly Lawler
‘Blue’ :Why parents love the animated series even more than children
“The Island of Fire”
I’m still shouting from the proverbial rooftops about queer representation. This year I’ve practically bathed in it thanks to numerous movies and TV series, but none have hit me home as much as Hulus’ “Fire Island” in June. The gay “Pride and Prejudice” I didn’t know I wanted, “Fire Island” showcased a slice of queer life, one of family, friendship, heartache, body image issues , laughter, scandal and ultimately love. Did each scene accurately reflect my lived homosexual experiences? No, but it doesn’t matter. It showed me that people like me deserve screen time. And no line strikes me like the character of Matt Rogers asking if he could trade in a white Crest strip for a PrEP pill. David Olivier
‘RRR’
Let’s be honest, the internet is not a great place to find much happiness these days. Still, when I saw people I dig talking about this Indian action epic streaming on Netflix, I gave it a shot. Yall a movie hasn’t made me giddy in a very long time rewarding three hours of jaw-dropping action, two-fisted adventure, armies of wild animals, all-time bromance, love true, historically relevant and the best dance-off film this century.Brian Truitt
More top movies:The 10 best movies of 2022, from Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to ‘The Whale,’ ‘RRR’
Lizzo
From playing a 200-year-old crystal flute made for President James Madison to her inspiring Emmys acceptance speech and Christmas episode “SNL,” Lizzo essentially wins 2022, especially when it comes to is about making people smile. Amy Haneline
It was time :Lizzo Celebrates On-Screen Representation in Emmys Acceptance Speech
‘Anonymous Armchair’
These special episodes of the “Armchair Expert” podcast by Dax Shepard and Monica Padmans brought me a well-deserved laugh in 2022. The wild vignettes of Armcheeries (what they call their podcast listeners) have made road trips more bearable and provided good conversation starters with friends. I mean, what’s your worst love experience? Amy Haneline
