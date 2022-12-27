What Hollywood Can Learn From 2022 Hits “Top Gun,” “Smile”

The 2022 box office will be significantly down from pre-pandemic years.

Hollywood and movie theaters can learn a lot from hits like “Top Gun: Maverick” and others.

Control budgets, allow more time for word of mouth and attract non-cinephiles, for starters.

2022 has been a difficult year for cinema.

While there have been highs like the hit “Top Gun: Maverick” and indie darling “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” there have also been lows that foreshadow the struggles that are set to continue into 2023.

Comscore predicts the US box office will end the year with just over $7 billion, a far cry from the $11 billion of 2019 and other pre-pandemic years.

Maybe it’s just the status quo now. Even some of Hollywood’s biggest figures, like Disney CEO Bob Iger, don’t think cinema can ever return to pre-pandemic levels.

But theater owners say the problem is a lack of movies coming out, which will likely be a problem next year. Theaters can’t survive on just one big hit every few months.

However, looking at this has was released can teach Hollywood some lessons for the coming year and beyond.

Give movies more room to breathe in theaters

After two years of experimenting with streaming releases, Hollywood studios embraced theaters again in 2022, but they too quickly gave up.

In what seemed like mere moments after landing on the big screen, films like “She Said” and “The Fabelmans” were pushed onto video-on-demand platforms.

It’s easy to argue that these movies didn’t perform well enough in theaters to warrant an extended release, a pattern among original adult dramas these days. “She Said” only made $2 million in its opening weekend.

But you could also say that some movies don’t have the ability to build good word of mouth. Grossing a whopping $9 million, Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” never even hit the big screen.

The impact of shorter, if any, movie windows can also be seen in Disney animated films. “Lightyear” and “Strange World” flopped at the box office, then appeared on Disney+ a month later.

In 2020 and 2021, Disney had released Pixar movies directly on Disney+, so maybe families were made to wait to watch Disney animated movies at home. A recalibration of its strategy by keeping films in theaters longer might be needed to make cinema more appealing.

“Smile.”

Primordial





Control production budgets

If audiences are more selective about which movies they spend their money on in theaters, even big-budget blockbusters could face an uphill battle. This was the case with “Black Adam” and, to a much lesser extent, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, which cost around $200 million to make.

The former was a dud, not even earning $400 million worldwide. The latter grossed $800 million worldwide, but fell far short of the massive success of the first “Black Panther.”

These types of tentpole films are still the bread and butter of the film industry, and they’re the most consistent for getting butts in the seats, especially post-pandemic.

But there were plenty of films this year that proved that sometimes less is more.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” cost $25 million and grossed over $100 million worldwide, becoming independent studio A24’s biggest hit. The horror film “Smile”, with a budget of only $17 million, grossed over $200 million worldwide.

The studio behind “Smile,” Paramount, is already building on the film’s success by hiring former DC boss Walter Hamada to develop low-budget horror movies.

Attract more than regular moviegoers

In the long run, Hollywood should think more about how to attract people who don’t go to the movies a lot.

We saw it this year with the budget “Dog”, which did well in Central America. It starred Channing Tatum as an army ranger tasked with bringing a canine companion to the funeral of a fallen soldier. It only cost $15 million to make and grossed $85 million worldwide, including $62 million in the United States.

Anecdotally, I know people who hadn’t been to the theater for years in a case, decades who had seen “Top Gun: Maverick” more than once in a theater.

At the start of the pandemic, I heard from studio execs and theater owners that “cinephiles” were always excited to see movies in theaters, and that’s what was essential to keep as customers. .

Yes, it’s important to have loyal customers (that’s why AMC Theaters is launching a credit card). But these films show that the film industry thrives when even inconsistent patrons are tempted to see something on the big screen.