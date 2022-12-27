Entertainment
Atari Art, Centipede Competition at Rochester NH Museum of Fine Art
ROCHESTER Digital Art Atarithe iconic arcade and living room video game company, will be showcased at Rochester Art Museum.
“I am thrilled to share that the Rochester Museum of Fine Arts is partnering with Atari to exhibit several digital works in Rochester,” said Matt Wyatt, one of the founders of the growing museum. “We’ll also be having a free high score contest on an old Atari 2600. It should be a lot of fun.”
The collaboration with Atari comes as the gaming giant celebrates its 50th anniversary.
“I’ve been a lifelong Atari fan,” Wyatt said. “I decided to contact them on their birthday to see if they were interested in doing an exhibition here. I finally found someone to answer me, and they agreed to do the exhibition.”
Wyatt said the museum, in its 11th year, is gaining a reputation based on the wide range of work it has exhibited.
The exhibition will be presented in the museum’s Pixel room from January 7 to March 3 with a public reception scheduled for Saturday January 14. The high score contest, featuring the Centipede game, will take place during the reception beginning at 10:00 a.m. at 16 o’clock. Free entry.
“Centipede is a classic Atari game,” Wyatt said. “It should be a lot of fun for players of all ages.”
Wyatt said Rochester’s Jetpack Comics store is also a contest partner and there will be prizes for the top three scorers.
What to expect from the Atari Expo in Rochester
Atari, dating back to 1972, is known for games like Pong, Asteroids, Centipede, and Missile Command. The brand continues to offer PC, console and mobile games.
The exhibit features the latest series of Atari Recharged games, updates on classic Atari games, including artwork by Marija Velykyt. Velykyt has been commissioned by Atari to create artwork for new releases of Asteroids, Gravitar, Centipede, Black Widow, Breakout, Yars and Missile Command, according to the company.
Warmth Gift:Rochester, a single mother of 3, receives help when a home heating emergency hit
Wyatt describes the collaboration with Atari as a major milestone for the museum, comparing the company to other iconic American brands, such as Apple, Disney and Coca-Cola.
Were honored that they agreed to exhibit these incredible works in Rochester,” he said. “We welcome art lovers and gamers of all ages.
The museum’s Pixel room was an innovation during the pandemic
During the COVID-19 pandemic, museum staff created The Pixel Room as a way to continue bringing art to people when they couldn’t go outside. According to co-founder Amy Regan, curators adhering to safety guidelines were unable to meet in person or physically handle the art. In response, the museum has temporarily shifted to displaying artwork on multiple digital screens.
Regan said the situation has become an opportunity to collaborate with new artists from all over the world. Due to the simplicity of the arrangement, the museum has previously featured artwork from as far away as Bengaluru, India.
In Dover:The Office Lounge Dovah: Oneta Modern opens second Rye restaurant location
With the opening of The Pixel Room, our digital shows have a physical location equipped with the necessary hardware and software to create an engaging viewing experience, Regan said. The space is equipped with a large 4K UHD LED screen that rotates the images. It’s a great addition to our traditional in-person exhibits.
The idea was so well received that the practice of digital art exhibition continued even after it fully reopened to the public.
The museum is located in the James W. Foley Memorial Community Center at 150 Wakefield St. in Rochester. Suite 135, where The Pixel Room is located, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

